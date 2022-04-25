Lachlan Werner: VOICES OF EVIL Comes to Brighton Fringe 2022

Horror, hilarity and astounding vocal tricks hit the seaside this spring as Lachlan Werner, comedy's poof prince of puppets, brings his solo show to Brighton Fringe. Winner of the Culture Connex x Brighton & Hove Pride Bursary, Voices Of Evil is an hour of ventriloquism like you've never seen before. Expect 'The Muppets' meets 'The Exorcist'...

Lachlan Werner - ventriloquist and physical comedian - presents a joyful, queer subversion of the horror genre and traditional ventriloquist acts. In one of comedy's freshest feats, this freak child - straight from the imagination of Angela Carter - juggles innovative voice tricks, clowning and deconstructive ventriloquism to seamlessly, simultaneously play three characters.

Voices Of Evil is a cartoonish hour where we meet Brew (a small squishy, ego-centric witch puppet) and her friend, Lachy (a 'poof', apparently a virgin and for some reason dressed like a choir boy). Together, they invite you to their occult ritual. But when Brew's gimmicks release a sinister entity with a lust for destruction, the innocent Lachy will never be the same. The show has been thrilling London audiences since initial work-in-progress shows last summer, and made a bloody splash with a sold out run at The Pleasance for London Horror Festival, October 2021.

Lachlan says he made the show because "everyone thinks ventriloquists are creepy anyway, someone might as well make a horror show with it" He says, however, not to be too afraid - "it's really silly. Like a Simpsons Halloween Special but with one skinny boy doing all the voices."

But silly as it is, Lachlan "can't wait to do it again. I get to play with ventriloquism and physical comedy in a way that feels so new. Plus I'm almost naked for, like, half the show. If that doesn't get you there I don't know what will.

"I love Brighton Fringe, I've been coming every year since I was 17, and I can't wait to bring this evil queer puppet show to where it belongs!"

Lachlan Werner is a Gaulier trained, Midlands born rising talent on the UK comedy circuit, who has performed as a ventriloquist since age 10. He has presented solo offerings internationally, selling out shows from London to Paris. His new show is directed by Sara Segovia Rodao and Laurie Luxe.

He is a founding member of the company, Pointy Finger, who are also bringing Sara Segovia: SUPERNUEVA! to Brighton Fringe.

You can get 2 for 1 tickets on Voices Of Evil and SUPERNUEVA! with the code: POINTY

Tickets: https://www.brightonfringe.org/whats-on/lachlan-werner-voices-of-evil-157433/

Link for press images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1pqnCkfA-tExaYOJRbcXiK5b3BBNMGBrJ?usp=sharing