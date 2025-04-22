LOVERS ACTUALLY Comes to The Other Palace, Studio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last year's hit parody Christmas offering, Homo Alone, became The Other Palace, Studio's best-selling show in the venue's history, and so Jodie Prenger is back for a third time with a new festive extravaganza, Lovers Actually.

If you want belly-laughs and to be wooed by some cardboard cue cards, then this hilarious show is one to put down on your Christmas list! Lobsters welcome!

All I want for Christmas is… filthy fun, fabulous festivities, and enough naughty cheer to make Santa blush! This Christmas, The Other Palace is serving up everything you could actually want – and then some, with this cheeky musical parody of Love Actually!

Will the Prime Minister finally get his Christmas wish? Will Mark steal his Best Friend's new wife? Will we give the nation's most beloved Christmas film a cheeky, festive kick in the mistletoe?! You're damn right we will!

Following on from the success of last year's Homo Alone, get ready for another hilarious and downright dirty Christmas adventure. From Downing Street to The Other Palace, this naughty musical parody will remind you that, deep down, we're all just Lovers Actually.

Not only was Jodie's last festive show, Homo Alone, the best-selling Christmas show at The Other Palace Studio, with All That Dazzles commenting, “..it is unashamedly silly, creating a world of joy from its irreverent take on the original story,” but her first, A Very Very Bad Cinderella, also received rave reviews, “I came out at the end with a great big grin on my face,” from WhatsOnStage.

She has said, “Come on, Christmas isn't Christmas without watching Love Actually back-to-back at least five times. We've taken everything we love about the film, the music, the iconic moments, and combined them to create a festive parody that's sure to bring you big laughs, ridiculous characters, and a few unexpected naughty surprises!”

Lovers Actually is written by Jodie Prenger and Neil Hurst. Cast and creatives to be announced.

All you need is love at Christmas! Wait! ‘Actually' all you need is the hit musical parody….'Lovers Actually'.

