LAMDA MishMash Festival Announces Full Programme

The full programme for the inaugural LAMDA MishMash Festival is today announced, with a series of new commissioned work-in-progress performances created by graduates of leading drama school LAMDA (London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art). LAMDA MishMash Festival will run from Friday 29 April to Sunday 1 May 2022 at the drama school's west London campus.

Over the course of three days, LAMDA alumni and their contemporaries will come together to celebrate self-created work, presenting a diverse mix of challenging, inspiring and thought-provoking live performances. The commissioned creatives are drawn from the range of LAMDA's courses including Acting, Production & Technical Arts and Directing, and for many of the participants this is their first paid opportunity to write or develop a piece of work. The festival will also feature a series of workshops and panel talks discussing wider issues surrounding making your own work and entrepreneurship within the creative industry, with the full line-up of speakers to be announced. To encourage fair pay across the arts, every participant involved in the festival is being paid above London Living Wage.

Emily Carewe, LAMDA MishMash Festival founder & director, said: 'I, and the MishMash team, are thrilled to be able to gather so many wonderful creatives together and celebrate the significance that self-created work plays in so many artists' lives. We hope that by centring empowerment and entrepreneurship within the arts, we are providing both LAMDA graduates, as well as artists in the wider industry, a meaningful paid opportunity to take control of their own creativity and careers.'

The development of new work is an integral part of LAMDA's curriculum and many of the academy's alumni have gone on to create their own theatre and production companies such as Mischief Theatre (The Play That Goes Wrong). Students have the opportunity to work with established writers and directors to develop new plays and audio dramas, as well as being encouraged to create their own work for the drama school's internal events such as the annual Winter Concert. LAMDA MishMash will expand on this ethos, supporting alumni beyond graduation to develop their own work and forge their own careers within the creative skills sector. The MishMash Festival team has provided four free internal workshops to current students over the last 6 months to help them develop initial ideas, supporting the pipeline of talent for the festival in future years.

Booking is now open via LAMDA's website. Tickets are £5 per performance slot, consisting of either a full-length 40-minute play, two 20-minute plays (Half & Half) or four 10-minute plays (4x4). Visit www.lamda.ac.uk for the full LAMDA MishMash Festival Programme.

LAMDA MishMash Festival is produced by 2017 graduate Emily Carewe, with 2020 graduates Selina Jones and Leanne Henlon as Assistant Producers. The festival is generously supported by the Genesis Foundation's Kickstart Fund.