Kym Marsh Will Lead UK Tour of SINGLE WHITE FEMALE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere stage production of Single White Female – based on the iconic 90s psychological thriller – will embark on a major UK and Ireland theatre tour from January 2026.

Starring multi-talented actor and singer Kym Marsh (Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, Abigail’s Party), this brand-new stage play, written by author, journalist and broadcaster, Rebecca Reid, is a bold and modern reimagining of the hit 1992 movie from Columbia Pictures and bestselling book, by John Lutz, that thrilled audiences around the world and led a generation to fear a stiletto heel!

Opening on 9 January 2026 at Brighton’s Theatre Royal, the show then embarks on a tour across the UK and Ireland until 13 June. Tickets are available from 10am today (3 July) at certain venues at SWFonstage.com. Full casting to be announced.

Full of dark humour and sharp and suspenseful storytelling, this new play updates the original story to the age of social media and all that it brings, in a gripping tale of ambition, obsession, and the desperate need for belonging in an isolated world.





Allie is a recently divorced mum, balancing being a single parent with the launch of her tech start up. When she decides to advertise for a lodger to help make ends meet, the delightful Hedy offers her a lifeline. But as their lives intertwine, boundaries blur and a seemingly perfect arrangement begins to unravel.

Kym Marsh said: “I am so excited to be bringing this brilliant, brand new and thrilling play to theatres across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. I remember being totally gripped by the movie when I first saw it in the cinema and could never have imagined back then that I’d be starring in the world premiere of its life on stage. Get ready to be thrilled, shocked and entertained and watch out for those stiletto heels!”

Directed by Gordon Greenberg (Heart of Rock and Roll - Broadway, Guys & Dolls - West End, The Baker’s Wife - Menier, NYC) and from the producer of the hit stage adaptation of The Girl on the Train, Single White Female will captivate, shock, and explore just how far we’ll go to find - and keep - family together.