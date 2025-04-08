'Kurt Cobain Unplugged' Exhibition to Open at London's Royal College of Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of the most famous acoustic guitars in rock history – Kurt Cobain’s Martin D-18E – will go on show at the Royal College of Music Museum in London as part of a landmark exhibition exploring Nirvana’s groundbreaking MTV Unplugged performance.

Opening on 3 June 2025, the Kurt Cobain Unplugged exhibition will be the first time Cobain’s iconic guitar has been shown in the UK. Booking for Kurt Cobain Unplugged opens on Wednesday, 30 April. Visitors can join the waitlist to be among the first to know when tickets go on sale and receive updates and event highlights related to the exhibition.

Kurt Cobain Unplugged exhibition delves into the musical legacy of Nirvana and Kurt Cobain. It traces the remarkable journey of this iconic guitar, which became the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction in 2020 when it was bought for over $6 million by Australian entrepreneur Peter Freedman AM. Peter is the founder of RØDE Microphones, founding supporter of the Royal College of Music’s Australia Commonwealth Scholarship and has generously loaned the guitar for this special exhibition.

The exhibition also reunites the guitar with another piece of rock history – Cobain’s famous olive-green mohair cardigan, worn during the 1993 Unplugged performance. This marks the first time these two legendary items have been displayed together.

Alongside these items, a carefully curated selection of Nirvana memorabilia will provide insight into the band’s influence, Cobain’s songwriting, and the enduring legacy of Nirvana and their MTV Unplugged performance.

The exhibition has been curated by Alan di Perna – one of America’s foremost rock journalists, and Royal College of Museum Curator Gabriele Rossi Rognoni. Alan di Perna’s work has appeared in titles including Rolling Stone, Guitar World, Classic Rock and Billboard amongst others, and he has interviewed iconic artists including Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Courtney Love and Pat Smear.

A series of events will accompany the exhibition including new works and performances by RCM students inspired by the guitar alongside family friendly workshops and concerts. More details are to be announced.

Artwork Credit: Chris Tomlin

Comments