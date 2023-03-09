Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kitchen Zoo Brings HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE to the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Hey Diddle Diddle can be seen at the SJT at 2pm and 4pm on Saturday 15 April.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Kitchen Zoo Brings HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE to the Stephen Joseph Theatre

All nursery rhyme characters love to party, perform and have fun! This April, some of the most famous faces from your favourite rhymes are coming together to present a spectacular nursery rhyme cabaret at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Hey Diddle Diddle (15 April) sees Nero (a cat who plays the fiddle) and Lazzo (a little dog who loves to laugh) bring together their nursery rhyme friends to share their own special stories and skills.

With special performances by Hickory Dickory's Flea Circus, the famous dare-devilled egg himself Humpty Dumpty, and Incy Wincy, whose many legs make her tango something to behold, Hey Diddle Diddle is a fun-loving, music-filled adventure with your favourite characters as you've never seen them before!

Hey Diddle Diddle features live music, puppetry, laughter, and lots of chances to join in. It lasts 45 minutes and every performance is relaxed, making it an ideal introduction to theatre for children age 6 and under and their grown-ups.

The show is devised by Kitchen Zoo and performed by Hannah Goudie-Hunter and Stan Hodgson. The director is Bob Nicholson with dramaturgy by Brad McCormick.
Music and composition is by Tim Dalling and design by Imogen Melhuish. The puppets are by Georgia Hill. Hey Diddle Diddle is produced by Sophie Fullerlove.

Hey Diddle Diddle can be seen at the SJT at 2pm and 4pm on Saturday 15 April. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com




Edinburgh Fringe Hit BEAK SPEAKS Opens In London This Month Photo
Edinburgh Fringe Hit BEAK SPEAKS Opens In London This Month
Beak Speaks, a masterclass with the self-proclaimed Queen of the Fringe, makes its London debut at the Hen and Chickens Theatre from 21 March having previously delighted Edinburgh Fringe audiences.
Paines Plough Appoints Kully Thiarai As Chair Of The Board Alongside New Trustees Lauren D Photo
Paines Plough Appoints Kully Thiarai As Chair Of The Board Alongside New Trustees Lauren Dark And Farha Quadri
Paines Plough has today announced a number of new appointments across the organisation. Kully Thiarai will replace the outgoing Kim Grant as Chair of the Board, and new Trustees Lauren Dark and Farha Quadri join the Board of Trustees.
Cast announced for Upfront Theatres Industry Showcase Photo
Cast announced for Upfront Theatre's Industry Showcase
The cast has been announced for Before Anyone Else, a dynamic play platforming the younger generation, which will be showcased with interactive lectures across the UK. Written in response to Everyone’s Invited OFSTED Report in 2021, Before Anyone Else is designed to provide young people with skills that they can utilise in real scenarios at all stages of their lives, presented by UpFront Theatre in association with Hemraj Goyal Foundation.
THE KILLING OF SISTER GEORGE Comes to the New Vic Theatre Next Month Photo
THE KILLING OF SISTER GEORGE Comes to the New Vic Theatre Next Month
The New Vic Theatre and renowned theatre company Told by an Idiot will collaborate for the first time this April on a rare revival of the cult '60s classic, The Killing of Sister George.

More Hot Stories For You


Yannick Nézet-Séguin Conducts The Met Opera's New Production Of Wagner's LOHENGRIN, Screening 18 MarchYannick Nézet-Séguin Conducts The Met Opera's New Production Of Wagner's LOHENGRIN, Screening 18 March
March 8, 2023

Wagner's masterpiece Lohengrin, in a new production by internationally renowned director François Girard, broadcasts live to cinemas worldwide for the first time on Saturday 18th March at 4pm as part of The Met: Live in HD series.
Photos: In Rehearsal For GONE TOO FAR! At National Youth TheatrePhotos: In Rehearsal For GONE TOO FAR! At National Youth Theatre
March 8, 2023

National Youth Theatre has released photos of the rehearsals of the second production in the 2023 Rep Season. 
Paines Plough Appoints Kully Thiarai As Chair Of The Board Alongside New Trustees Lauren Dark And Farha QuadriPaines Plough Appoints Kully Thiarai As Chair Of The Board Alongside New Trustees Lauren Dark And Farha Quadri
March 8, 2023

Paines Plough has today announced a number of new appointments across the organisation. Kully Thiarai will replace the outgoing Kim Grant as Chair of the Board, and new Trustees Lauren Dark and Farha Quadri join the Board of Trustees.
New Musical THE LOST SPELLS to be Presented at Polka Theatre This SpringNew Musical THE LOST SPELLS to be Presented at Polka Theatre This Spring
March 8, 2023

Polka Theatre will present the new family musical The Lost Spells 13 April thought 7 May.
Ad Infinitum's IF YOU FALL Will Tour the UKAd Infinitum's IF YOU FALL Will Tour the UK
March 8, 2023

Based on extensive interviews and using an intergenerational ensemble and a capella singing, Ad Infinitum’s new show explores the deeply human and real-life stories of older people’s care in all its complexities in the company’s signature style of physical theatre.
share