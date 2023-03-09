Kitchen Zoo Brings HEY DIDDLE DIDDLE to the Stephen Joseph Theatre

All nursery rhyme characters love to party, perform and have fun! This April, some of the most famous faces from your favourite rhymes are coming together to present a spectacular nursery rhyme cabaret at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Hey Diddle Diddle (15 April) sees Nero (a cat who plays the fiddle) and Lazzo (a little dog who loves to laugh) bring together their nursery rhyme friends to share their own special stories and skills.

With special performances by Hickory Dickory's Flea Circus, the famous dare-devilled egg himself Humpty Dumpty, and Incy Wincy, whose many legs make her tango something to behold, Hey Diddle Diddle is a fun-loving, music-filled adventure with your favourite characters as you've never seen them before!



Hey Diddle Diddle features live music, puppetry, laughter, and lots of chances to join in. It lasts 45 minutes and every performance is relaxed, making it an ideal introduction to theatre for children age 6 and under and their grown-ups.

The show is devised by Kitchen Zoo and performed by Hannah Goudie-Hunter and Stan Hodgson. The director is Bob Nicholson with dramaturgy by Brad McCormick.

Music and composition is by Tim Dalling and design by Imogen Melhuish. The puppets are by Georgia Hill. Hey Diddle Diddle is produced by Sophie Fullerlove.

Hey Diddle Diddle can be seen at the SJT at 2pm and 4pm on Saturday 15 April. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com