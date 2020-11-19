King's Head Theatre Presents SNOW WHITE IN THE SEVEN MONTHS OF LOCKDOWN

This Christmas, Charles Court Opera are to deliver a boutique panto like no other by moving online and bringing their enduring annual mix of toe-tapping music, side-splitting gags and festive frivolity to the comfort of the nation's living rooms for the very first time!

So, sit back, relax and get your magic mirrors ready to meet a cast of familiar and not-so-familiar characters in 'Snow White in the Seven Months of Lockdown', a brand new online panto with interactive, choose-your-own-adventure moments.

The show will be available to stream on demand from 14 - 31 December.

In this cheeky and inventive take on the age-old story, John Savournin stars as Mrs. Snow White - the dame!

With both family-friendly and adult-only versions available to stream on the device of your choosing, this unique panto experience is an unmissable Christmas treat for all ages.

Director John Savournin said: "Our regular festive home, the King's Head Theatre, is closed to live performances, so we're delighted to be able to spread a little Christmas cheer with a Charles Court Opera Boutique Panto like no other. We're looking forward to taking audiences of all ages on a magical online journey packed with panto fun, laughter and silliness, in this chocolate box of festive treats."

Snow White in the Seven Months of Lockdown' is the King's Head Theatre's first show since the venue closed in March. A cheeky reimagining of 'Snow White', it is inspired by Charles Court Opera's wildly successful 2015 King's Head Theatre panto, 'Mirror Mirror' (5 stars Whatsonstage, 5 stars Critics Pick, The Stage). It is Charles Court Opera's 14th annual panto, and the sixth in partnership with King's Head Theatre.

Cast: Emily Cairns, Meriel Cunningham, Jennie Jacobs, Matthew Kellett, John Savournin.

Original Script by John Savournin, Original Music & Lyrics by David Eaton, Story Devised by John Savournin and David Eaton,Director John Savournin, Set Designer George Johnson-Leigh, Costume Designer Holly Pigott, Lighting Designer Ben Pickersgill,Filmed and edited by Content LDN.

King's Head Theatre and Charles Court Opera are both painfully aware of the number of their colleagues and friends that have not been able to work with and support this year. They will be donating a share of the profits from this production to the Theatre Artists Fund, and would like to thank the fund for all the work it has been doing.

Booking links:

Adult version

https://www.kingsheadtheatre.com/whats-on/adult-version--snow-white-in-the-seven-months-of-lockdown

Family version

https://www.kingsheadtheatre.com/whats-on/family-version--snow-white-in-the-seven-months-of-lockdown

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You