King's Head Theatre Announces Full Casting For First Ever Family Pantomime CINDERELLA

King's Head Theatre and Elphin Productions have announced full casting for Cinderella, its first ever family pantomime in its new and flexible 250-seat auditorium this Christmas, with Drag Race UK Star Ella Vaday (Nick Collier) starring as one of the Ugly Stepsisters ‘Peckham', and ITV's Mamma Mia: I have a Dream contestant Maddy Erzan-Essien as ‘Cinderella'. Dame Judi Dench will also feature in the show, lending her vocal talent as ‘The Narrator'.

Presented in this fantastic intimate setting, Cinderella features puppets from Little Angel Theatre, sensational songs, hilarious slapstick comedy, romance and plenty of audience participation; firmly rooted in Islington, the panto will celebrate the borough's rich history.

Dame Judi Dench, who is Patron of the Little Angel Theatre, will be joined by other internationally renowned friends and Patrons of the theatre, doing recorded voiceovers during the show – with others to be announced.

Produced by Elphin Productions, King's Head Theatre Productions and Little Angel Theatre, ‘with General Management by New Frame Productions, Cinderella will play from 30 November to 5 January, with press performances on Friday 6 December at 7pm (all / family friendly) and Thursday 12 December at 7pm (adults only). Tickets are on sale now here.

Ella Vaday (Nick Collier) was a finalist in Season 3 of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK and most recently appeared in ITV's The Real Full Monty and in Adam Deacon's Sumotherhood (Paramount Pictures). Having trained in Musical Theatre at Bird College and Nick has performed in Hairspray, The Book of Mormon and Wicked in the West End and pantomime at The Capitol Horsham. They will be taking on one of the iconic Ugly Stepsisters role of ‘Peckham'. The other half of the double act, ‘Dalston,' will be played by 2023 OFFIES Best Newcomer Nominee Harry Curley (Buddy Holly and the Cricketers, Christmas in Exeter Street, Oh What A Lovely War).

Joining Nick & Harry in the title role of ‘Cinderella' is Maddy Erzan-Essien (ITV's Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream, Carrie, Memphis - Underground, Nine). Playing alongside her as ‘Prince Charming' will be Joseph Lukehurst (Shatter Box, Enact, Dreamboats and Petticoats: Bringing On Back the Good Times, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Urinetown), and Verity Kirk (Pleasance Theatre's all-female POSH, Cautionary Tales, Much Ado About Nothing, Treasure Island and Twelfth Night/Christmas Carol at the RSC) as ‘Dandini'. Robert Rees (Beirut, Ladies in Lavender, Peter Pan, The Mousetrap) will play the role of ‘Buttons'. Completing the casting is Lucia Vinyard (Cinderella, Flora the Red Menace, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Before (Again)) as ‘Fairy Codmother'.

Cinderella will be written and directed by Andrew Pollard (writer of CBeebies' Robin Hood). During Andrew's 15-year run as writer, director and Dame at Greenwich Theatre, he won two OFFIE awards, and was the winner of Best Ugly Sister at the 2023 British Panto Awards.

Set and costume design is by Gregor Donnelly, with lighting by Aaron J Dootson and puppetry by Oliver Hymans, alongside musical supervisor by Ben Barrow with assistant musical supervisor Hollie Cassar. The creative team is completed by production manager Dan Weager and casting director Marc Frankum.

Executive Producer (Acting CEO) of King's Head Theatre Sofi Berenger said, “What an honour and treat to have none other than Dame Judi Dench providing a voice over as our Narrator in our first ever pantomime! We have a couple of more surprises up our sleeves but this whole cast are going to be phenomenal. Ella Vaday (Nick Collier) is an amazing musical theatre and comedy talent, and as a space which has a commitment to LGBTQ+ talent, in all forms, we're so excited to have Ella joining the cast along with Maddy, Joseph, Verity, Robert, Harry and Lucia. We've got some super experienced pantomime talent, and I can't wait to see what they do with Andy Pollard's hilarious script and direction. We're hoping this is only the start of a new staple to London's Christmas pantomime scene.”

Samantha Lane, Artistic Director of Little Angel Theatre said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Little Angel Theatre's incredible Patron has agreed to lend her voice to our production of Cinderella. It's a true honour to have such a distinguished talent involved, bringing an extra touch of magic to the show."

Further information regarding other celebrity guests, and about the adults only version of the show, will be announced shortly.

