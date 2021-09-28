Kerry Ellis, David O'Reilly, Maria Coyne & More Announced for Live Shows at the Hippodrome Casino

Fourth Wall Live has announced a series of live shows at Lola's Underground at The Hippodrome, Leicester Square from Wednesday 6 October with shows from David O'Reilly, Joe McElderry, Hayley Tamaddon, Maria Coyne, Jo O'Meara, Kerry Ellis and Lizzie Bea, with more dates to be announced.

OCTOBER 2021

Wednesday 6 October - 8.00pm - David O'Reilly

Thursday 14 October - 7.00pm - Joe McElderry

Wednesday 20 October - 8.00pm - Hayley Tamaddon

NOVEMBER 2021

Monday 1 November - 8.00pm - Maria Coyne

Wednesday 3 November - 8.00pm - Jo O'Meara

Tuesday 23 November - 8.00pm - Kerry Ellis

Monday 29 November - 8.00pm - Lizzie Bea

Further dates to be announced.

Fourth Wall Live specialises in bringing Broadway artists to the UK, previous concerts include Broadway and TV regulars Keala Settle, Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, Kelli O'Hara, Chita Rivera, Laura Michelle Kelly, Megan Hilty, Tituss Burgess, Shoshana Bean, Jeremy Jordan, Matthew Morrison, Erich Bergen, Eden Espinosa, Julia Murney and Cynthia Erivo. Other concerts include West End Stars solo concerts including Michael Ball, Matt Cardle, Kerry Ellis, Oliver Tompsett, Hannah Waddingham, Sharon D Clarke and Bonnie Langford.

The Hippodrome Casino is an over 18's venue only. If you are lucky enough to look under 25 you must bring photo ID. www.begambleaware.org