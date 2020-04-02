Kenton Cool Launches New Streaming Show With The Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester have announced a weekly live streamed entertainment series with renowned mountaineer and adventurer Kenton Cool entitled Cool Conversations with Kenton Cool.

The weekly show, hosted by Kenton Cool and Barn Theatre Artistic Director Iwan Lewis, will feature discussions on climbing, sports, hot topics and stories from Cool's many expeditions. The first thirty-minute episode will launch on the Barn Theatre's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels on 2nd April 2020 at 6pm GMT.

Kenton Cool, who lives in Gloucestershire, holds the British record for the most climbs to the summit of Mount Everest and, in 2013, became the first person to climb Nuptse, Everest and Lhotse in a single push without returning to base camp.

Cool Conversations with Kenton Cool forms part of the Barn Theatre's free live-streaming service Behind The Barn Door. The series joins children's entertainment show with Giffords Circus' Tweedy the Clown, Tweedy's Lost & Found, and weekly live Q&As with Cotswold District Council leader Joe Harris and local MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown. The streaming service airs live on the Barn Theatre's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Since launching in 2018, the Barn Theatre has gained national recognition by producing 12 Built By Barn shows to upwards of 80,000 audience members and being awarded The Stage Awards' Best Fringe Theatre of the Year Award 2019. Their contribution to the local community stretches further than just the theatre with large scale outreach programmes, school workshops and collaborative projects around the centenary of the First World War, the 'record-breaking' Cirencester Human Poppy, and The Cirencester Advent Festival that have enhanced the well-being of the community and draw thousands of visitors to the town.

The theatre has also worked extensively with disadvantaged communities working with charities including Cirencester Housing for Young People (CHYP) and Age UK Gloucestershire.

The Barn Theatre (registered charity no. 1174253), which is facing a loss of £250,000 and possible permanent closure, have launched their SAVE OUR BARN via their website and social media platforms.





