Karen From Finance And Richard Energy Join Cast Of DICK WHITTINGTON

Karen from Finance - star of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under - and drag King Richard Energy -will complete the cast of DICK WHITTINGTON, the new all drag West End pantomime from TuckShop - the UK's only specialist production company devoted all things drag - playing at The Phoenix Theatre this Christmas, with tickets on sale now here.

With performances on Sundays 5,12,19 December, Tuesday 4 and Sunday 9 January, as previously announced, "Dick" will star RuPaul's Drag Race UK favourites Cheryl Hole as 'Dick', plus two of the Queens from Series 3, Kitty Scott Claus as 'The Spirit of Soho', and Choriza May as 'Queen Rat'.

Written by Gareth Joyner and directed by TuckShop Founder and Creative Director Chris Clegg, Dick Whittington will also star Holly Stars as 'The Cat', Beau Jangles as 'The Mayor of Soho', Yshee Black as 'Dame Sarah', and Ophelia Love as 'Villager Number 4'. Karen from Finance will play 'Alice' and Richard Energy will play 'Daddy'.

Join our hero Dick Whittington on his thrilling quest to find adventure fame and fortune in the glittering streets of Soho, with his feisty and funny pussy cast. Will he be able to defeat villainous rodent Queen Rat, with the help of the Spirit of Soho, save the city and win the hand of his love, the beautiful Alice?

Get ready to follow your dreams as this classic tale is re-imagined in TuckShop's own way. Unlike any other pantomime you'll see, written by Gareth Joyner, you'll be gagging on Dick and his friends as they bring the spirit of Soho to the West End.

Teaming up with Ameena Hamid, the West End's youngest producer, Dick Whittington is the second all drag West End pantomime from TuckShop, following the first 2019 sell-out hit Cinderella.

Karen from Finance said, "If the parks are the lungs of London then the Theatre is absolutely the heart. This is my second big show with TuckShop, and in it I'm making both my Panto debut AND my West End debut. Also working alongside such a stellar cast, it's all living proof that dreams really do come true in London Town!"

Richard Energy said, "Having made my West End debut in TuckShop's 'All the Kings Men' and coming off the 'Death Drop' tour, I am so excited to be working with TuckShop again in my first run of a show in the West End!"

Cheryl Hole said, "I am beyond excited to be in panto this winter on the West End of all places, definitely a pinch me moment. If you told baby Cheryl she would be doing all this, I would have told you you're telling a big fat lie!

I've actually worked with Tuckshop from the beginning of my career, pre Drag Race, and it's gonna be a family reunion and a lot of campery! And I promise I won't be mediocre!"

Kitty Scott Claus said, "As an international beauty & style icon, felt tip connoisseur and queen hun, I am THRILLED to be appearing in Dick Whittington and can't wait to spread some festive panto cheer. Speaking to you as I am from my swanky W1 rooftop apartment with fabulous city views and a full staff, it's a pleasure and an honour for the audience to be blessed with such a buxom beauty in the cast and thrilled to be bringing a bit of glamour (and something for the dads) back to London's glittering West End!"

Choriza May said, "So excited to finally work with TuckShop! And what a first project to be part of mi amor! Drag Panto in the West End? Sign me in!

My partner took me to see Panto the first Christmas I spent in the UK after moving from Spain, and I fell in love with it! Now I get to headline Dick Whittington. Full circle moment, que loco!"

Holly Stars said, "I'm in it."

In the last two years TUCKSHOP has engrained itself as a fundamental part of the West End, bringing drag to the mainstream like never before. With the huge rise in drag popularity over the last ten years, TuckShop is at the forefront of UK Drag culture, coming hot off the heels of Chris Clegg's fifteen years' experience in the West End as a producer, theatre manager, and marketing expert. Having had huge success with the critically acclaimed comedy Death Drop - the first all drag spectacular in a West End playhouse and now on a major UK tour, TuckShop West End, a summer festival of drag shows and performances at the Garrick, and Cinderella at the Trafalgar Studios, TuckShop also represent the next generation of Drag superstardom, handle merchandising for performers globally, and are branching out into broadcast media, with shows such as Holly Stars: Inspirational now on Amazon Prime and OUTTv. Their smash hit show Gals Aloud has played sold out seasons across the UK, and new production The Sickening 90s Drag Prom creates new interactive experiences for audiences. TuckShop is the beating, glittery heart of an industry that continues to explode!

AMEENA HAMID is a London based creative producer, general manager, festival curator and facilitator. Her work focuses on increasing inclusivity and representation in theatre. She has been heralded as "a true role model to the future generations" by Official London Theatre. At just 20, Ameena earnt the accolade of youngest ever female producer on the West End as Associate Producer on Death Drop (Garrick Theatre). She worked as Line Producer on Shedding A Skin by Amanda Wilkin and curious by Jasmine Lee-Jones for Soho Theatre. Ameena was an EdFringe and British Council Emerging Producer and one of Stage One's Bridge the Gap Producers. She is on the Board of the League of Independent Producers and part of the Creative Freelances Shaping London's Recovery Advisory Group.

Other credits include: Co-Producer The Wiz (Hope Mill Theatre Manchester), General Manager on Wonderville Magic And Illusion (Palace Theatre), Assistant Producer to The Show Must Go On Live (Palace Theatre), Producer on Graduates at Cadogan Hall, Producer on Eating Myself (Applecart Arts and FAE Lima, Peru), Producer on Killing It and Since U Been Gone (VAULT Festival).