Kaleidoscope Festival Returns To Storyhouse Chester For 2025

Storyhouse's vibrant and inclusive Kaleidoscope Festival returns to Chester this summer from Monday 7 July to Friday 11 July 2025, promising another week of creativity, performance, and community spirit – all created by and for learning-disabled artists and audiences.

Now in its seventh year, Kaleidoscope Festival 2025 offers a programme of activities, performances, and special events across Chester, shining a spotlight on the imagination and talent of the learning-disabled community.

Festival Highlights

The festival launches on Monday 7 July with the spectacular Chester Disability Pride Parade, one of only a few such parades in the UK. Starting at 11am outside Chester Town Hall, the vibrant procession celebrates the achievements and visibility of the learning-disabled community and invites everyone to take part in a joyful march through the city centre.

Tuesday 8 July features an uplifting day of storytelling, creativity and performance including inspiring Stories – hear real-life stories that move and motivate and in the evening a triple bill of high-quality dance work from artists with disabilities in partnership with Cheshire Dance titled Perspectives.

Kaleidoscope's Got Talent is a highlight for Wednesday 9 July – a feel-good favourite returns, spotlighting the amazing abilities of local performers.

On Thursday 10 July the Blue Badge Bunch Show will take over the Garret Theatre – A hilarious game show with host Benny Shakes - where each game represents a different disability. In the evening Benny is back with his comedy night Disabled Cants - A revolving lineup of disabled comedians and friends present an irreverent comedy show for your enjoyment.

The festival will come to a close on Friday 11 July with the first Kaleidoscope Annual Disability Awards in partnership with Vivo Care Choices followed by an joyful Finale in the afternoon.

All events are Pay What You Can – starting from £0 –£12.

Nicola Haigh, Storyhouse's Communities Manager, says: "This our seventh Kaleidoscope Festival, which started off as a one-day event and now runs 5 days kicking off with one of the countries only Disability Pride Parades.

"This year we are bringing back some event by popular demand like the Inspirers Panel and Kaleidoscopes Got Talent. And also launching the Kaleidoscope Annual Disability Awards in partnership with VIVO CW&C Vivo Care Choices which includes awards The Shining Star Award, The Rising Star Award , The Sparkling Star Award and The Shooting Star Award.

"Performing Arts Groups such as Patchwork Choir will be returning to perform as well as a new company – Ingenious Fools who produce award winning Edinburgh Fringe Shows. Comedian Benny Shakes (WINNER of the ND Review Disabled Champions Awards 2023) is bringing us his show Blue Badge Bunch - a critically acclaimed groundbreaking disabled led game show offering audiences the experience of understanding what it is like to have different disabilities.

"It's been fantastic working with the Social Action Group from LIVE! who have been volunteering as the focus group for this year's festival. Their input, ideas and challenge has been invaluable, helping shape the festival to what we are launching today!.”

The festival is produced by Storyhouse in collaboration with a disability-led steering group and supported by dedicated partners including Live Cheshire and Pettypool College.

Visit storyhouse.com or call 01244 409113 for booking and information. Or just pop into Storyhouse between 10am–3pm to chat with the friendly team.

