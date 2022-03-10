KWPR Announces the Cast and Creative Team For I KNOW I KNOW I KNOW By Flora Wilson Brown

What would you do if the whole world was singing along to a song about the worst night of your life?

DONOTALIGHT in association with Harlow Playhouse Trust, supported by Arts Council England, presents I Know I Know I Knowby Flora Wilson Brown, Southwark Playhouse, 6 - 16 April, 2022.

Hannah and Max are driving to a wedding. When they get out of the car, they're never going to speak again. 50 miles away, Alice is talking to a journalist. When the article goes to print, her life is going to change completely.

I Know i Know i Know, by Flora Wilson Brown, is a play about who we believe, who we brush under the carpet, and what happens when they claw their way out. It was inspired by the parade of headlines about famous musicians abusing their young fans, and the question of how you would react if your best friend was outed as one of them. Flora said: "Creating this show has been the culmination of years of conversations about fame, consent, and complicity. Because of this the show has been tough to write at times, but I've felt really supported to make bold choices, to make things knotty and difficult."

I Know I Know I Know was selected for VAULT festival 2022 but after the festival's cancellation will now get its premiere at Southwark Playhouse from 6 - 16 April.



For more information visit https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/the-little/i-know-i-know-i-know/.