Justin Fletcher Will Visit Bradford Live With JUSTIN TIME TO ROCK

CBeebies Megastar Justin Fletcher announces his first live theatre tour since 2022 as he prepares to travel the UK with his brand-new rock-tastic live theatre show Justin Time To Rock. The all-singing all-dancing extravaganza will visit Bradford Live on Saturday 8 November 2025.

Famous for his BAFTA Award Winning appearances in hit programmes including Something Special, Justin's House, Gigglebiz and Gigglequiz, to name but a few, Justin and his friends are back in a fabulous show for all the family. Written and performed by Justin himself, he can't wait to hit the road this autumn and says: “I'm so excited to be going out on tour this year in our brand-new show Justin Time to Rock. We really enjoy traveling around the country, performing our shows and meeting so many friends. We can't wait to put the band together and dance and sing along to some fabulous party songs”.

Justin Time to Rock will be produced by the award winning Imagine Theatre, which is part of the Trafalgar Group. Joint CEO Steve Boden adds: ‘We're very excited to be working with Justin and his team on another fabulous family tour. We love seeing families come together to celebrate the shared experience of live theatre, a chance to step away from the pressures of daily life and enjoy some interactive family fun, suitable for everyone.'

Justin and his friends are putting together a Rock band. But with so many songs to choose from, they are going to need your help to choose the best songs to sing and dance to.

Come and see Justin Fletcher live on stage, for a show packed full of well-known songs, lots of dancing, hilarious comedy and plenty of rock-tastic fun!