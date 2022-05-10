Julian Bird, Outgoing Chief Executive Of SOLT, Starts New Entertainment Production Company

Julian Bird and Nica Burns have announced the launch of their new production company, Green Room Ents Ltd, run by Chief Executive Julian Bird and chaired by Nica Burns.

Green Room Ents will work across the entertainment spectrum including theatre, cabaret, television, radio and new media as well as consulting on a range of activities. With a production slate in development, more announcements will come in the future. Based in Covent Garden, London, Green Room Ents will work internationally including in the UK, New York and Los Angeles.

One of Julian's first projects for Green Room Ents will be consulting for luxury cruise line Cunard on the future strategy of their entertainment and production shows on board their fleet of ships.

Julian will also be continuing his weekly show for Bauer Radio's station Magic at The Musicals every Saturday at 9am (and available all week on catch-up through the Magic Radio app) bringing listeners all the news from theatre around the world.

Julian Bird said: "I am excited to join with Nica in this new venture producing new work, partnering with many exciting people and organisations around the world, and forging new creative relationships. We have exciting plans in development and I can't wait to get started".

Nica Burns said: "I very much enjoyed working with Julian during his 12 years at the Society of London Theatre and look forward to working closely with him at Green Room Ents."