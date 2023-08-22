Join The Theatre Royal Brighton Team For Free Puppet Making Workshops In The City This Summer

Whilst restoration of the iconic façade of Theatre Royal Brighton continues on New Road, the theatre's Creative Learning team are out and about in the city running free workshops for children and families!

Theatre in a Suitcase puppet making workshops are free drop-in sessions running for the next two Thursdays. At Churchill Square Shopping Centre on Thursday 24 August and Pavilion Gardens on Thursday 31 August, both from 11.30am – 2.30pm.

These workshops invite participants to drop in and join the fun. With no prior registration required, families can simply arrive at any point during the 3-hour session and immerse themselves in a world of artistic expression and imagination. The team will be on hand to guide participants through the process, ensuring that everyone, from little ones to adults, can craft their own unique puppet creations. The best part? Admission is completely free for all, making it a fantastic way for families to spend quality time together while discovering their inner artists. An added bonus: TRB's ticketing team will also be on hand for anyone wanting to pop along and book any tickets in person whilst their box office is closed!

Theatre Royal Brighton, who have recently released their new season brochure (digital copy here), reopens on Saturday 9 September with a free open day on stage. Saturdays at the Royal programme for children and families returns from Saturday 16 September – with workshops including Saturday Club for 10 - 12 year olds, Skip's Family Workshops for 5 – 10 years olds and Stories with Skip for 2 – 4 year olds and their grown-ups. These sessions are themed and include a look around the Theatre, arts and crafts, playing, stories and drama; and if you're wondering who Skip is - he's a mischievous theatre mouse and the mascot for Skip's Club events, look out for him when you visit the Theatre! Age is a Stage fun filled weekly sessions for anyone aged 50+ return from Friday 15 Sep. All of these events can be booked online via ATGTickets.com/Brighton.

For more information and updates on Creative Learning events at Theatre Royal Brighton follow the team on social media (@theatreroyalbtn) or email BrightonCreativeLearning@theambassadors.com.