John Owen-Jones, Jessica Daley, Ben Miller & More To Take Part in Live Streamed Ukraine Fundraiser

The Barn Theatre and the Everyman Theatre Cheltenham have teamed up to host a night that will benefit refugees fleeing Ukraine conflict that can be live streamed worldwide at 7.30pm BST on Saturday 02 April.

The night will consist of a variety line-up including classical music, opera, comedy, choral music, classical and showtunes, as well a special reading by acclaimed writer Sir MICHAEL MORPURGO (War Horse, The Mozart Question). Other performers will include the impressionist RORY BREMNER, sketch actor BEN MILLER (Armstrong & Miller Show, Bridgerton), renowned comedian DOM JOLY, actor LISA MAXWELL, JOHN OWEN-JONES (Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera), JESSICA DALEY (BBC's Over The Rainbow, White Christmas), and many more.

Everyman regulars will welcome panto-extraordinaire and host of ceremonies SAMUEL HOLMES (Curtains, Mrs Henderson Presents), as well as star clown TWEEDY to entertain audiences coming together for the good cause. There will be music by Every Voice Choir as well as a special performance by comedy-magician JOHN ARCHER (Britain's Got Talent, CBBC's Help! My Supply Teacher's Magic).

In addition to the DEC Ukrainian appeal, proceeds from the night will go to charities with which the Everyman has worked previously, Cheltenham Welcomes Refugees and GARAS (Gloucestershire Action for Refugees and Asylum Seekers), groups which work to work provide support to asylum seekers and to help foster compassion and cooperation in communities.

The ambition will be to raise £50,000 for these charities through ticket sales and through donations on the night.

For those who missed getting tickets, the live stream will be available worldwide with tickets on sale here:

https://barntheatre.org.uk/ukraine and https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/shows/stand-up-for-ukraine-live-stream

For further information are available via the link below:

https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/shows/stand-up-for-ukraine/