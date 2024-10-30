John Godber's PERFECT PITCH Comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



John Godber’s classic comedy Perfect Pitch will come to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Originally commissioned by Alan Ayckbourn as part of the SJT’s 1998 season, this autumn Godber re-envisions his hilarious play for a 2024 audience. It can be seen at the SJT from 13 to 16 November.

When teacher Matt borrows his parent's caravan for a week on the Yorkshire coast with partner Rose, they’re expecting four days of hill running and total de-stress. But with a Tribfest taking place nearby, Grant and Steph’s pop-up tent is an unwelcome addition to their perfect pitch.

Campers and caravanners clash in this classic comedy set on an eroding coastline, a state-of- the-nation comedy that is by turns not only hilarious and unsettling.

The production's all-Yorkshire cast includes John Godber Company regular Frazer Hammill, recently seen in John’s Happy Jack, as well as Hull-born newcomer Tom Gallagher. They’re joined by East Yorkshire actresses Annie Kirkman, seen recently at the SJT in Beauty and the Beast and Dracula: The Bloody Truth, and Laura Jennifer Banks, who is a member of the Godber Theatre Foundation and will be making her professional debut in the production.

Perfect Pitch can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm from Wednesday 13 to Saturday 16 November, with matinees at 1.30pm on Thursday 14 November and 2.30pm on Saturday 16 November. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

