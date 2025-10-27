John Godber's BLACK TIE BALL Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest comedy from John Godber will come to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. In Black Tie Ball, at the SJT from 12 to 15 November, Godber turns his laser gaze onto the fundraising ball in all its sophisticated pomp.

It's the glitziest night of the year, and everyone from the great to the good wants to be there: the Bentleys are parked, the jazz band's arrived, and the magician is, well, magic.

But behind the bow ties and fake tans lies jealousy, avarice, divorce and affairs. The coffee is cold, the service is awful, the guest speaker's drunk and the hard-pressed caterers just want to go home.

Told in Godber's signature visceral style, this hilarious comedy sees the hotel staff recount an entire evening at breakneck speed, from arrival at seven to carriages at midnight; expect upstairs-meets-downstairs through a drunken gaze!

Written and directed by John Godber, Black Tie Ball is performed by Dylan Allcock, Jade Farnill, William Ilkley and Levi Payne.

It can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm from Wednesday 12 to Saturday 15 November, with matinees at 1.30pm on Thursday 13 and Saturday 2.30pm on Saturday 15 November. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.