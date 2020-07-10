John Bishop Postpones Parr Hall Gig

In response to ongoing restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, John Bishop has announced that his 2020 UK tour has been rescheduled, including his visit to Parr Hall.

The comedy superstar was due to perform at the Palmyra Square venue on Tuesday 24 November 2020 but has now taken the decision to postpone the sold-out event until next year, along with the rest of his tour.

His new show Warm Up will now take place on Sunday 5 September 2021 and all original tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

John said: "I am sorry to say that we have made the decision to move the dates that I had booked for autumn 2020 into 2021.

"I am massively disappointed that due to the current ongoing situation has forced us to postpone these sold-out shows but for the health and safety of everyone attending and working at the theatres and to ensure that the dates have the best chance of being fulfilled, it makes sense to move them.

"I look forward to seeing everyone next year."

