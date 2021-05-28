Johannes Radebe Announces 2022 UK Tour
The tour kicks off on 16 March at Bridlington Spa.
TV dancing sensation and international champion Johannes Radebe will be presenting his first UK Tour, Johannes Radebe: Freedom, which will open on 16 March and run through to 1 May 2022.
Johannes Radebe: Freedom is a celebration of music and dance, from African fusion to fiery Latin, classic dance arrangements and huge party anthems, with a company of exciting dancers.
Johannes will take the audience on his personal journey, from growing up in South Africa, to travelling the world, winning titles and starring in Strictly Come Dancing.
Born in the township Zamdela Sasolburg, South Africa, Johannes Radebe started dancing when he was seven. He was fascinated by the discipline and the glamour of Ballroom and Latin. Over the next 13 years, Johannes competed in local competitions, climbing up the Latin ranks with top honours, and eventually adding Ballroom and other dance styles, such as African Contemporary and Jazz. He became a finalist at national dance competitions and received an invitation to compete internationally in St Petersburg, Russia.
At the age of 21, Johannes left South Africa to work on the internationally renowned Italian cruise liner Costa. Persistence and experience saw this young, vibrant South African given more responsibilities including choreographing, teaching new dancers, and then eventually being promoted to Dance Captain. In 2018, he was invited to join the debut season of the international hit show, Dancing With The Stars, in South Africa.
Johannes toured the world in the international dance show Burn The Floor before being headhunted by Strictly Come Dancing. He moved to the UK to dance on the flagship BBC show. In his second series, he was partnered with Catherine Tyldesley and danced the first same-sex routine with fellow Strictly star Graziano Di Prima. In 2020, he danced with Caroline Quentin and reached week seven in a shorter BAFTA-nominated season. He will return to the ballroom for his fourth series in September.
Tour Dates:
16 March Bridlington Spa 01262 678258
www.bridspa.com on sale
17 March Nottingham Royal Concert Hall 0115 989 5555
www.trch.co.uk on sale
18 March Ipswich Regent Theatre
ipswichtheatres.co.uk on sale
19 March Northampton Royal & Derngate 01604 624811 www.royalandderngate.co.uk on sale soon
20 March Newcastle Theatre Royal 08448 11 21 21
www.theatreroyal.co.uk on sale 4 June
22 March Barnstaple Queen's Theatre
www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com on sale
23 March Guildford G Live
glive.co.uk on sale
26 March Peterborough New Theatre
newtheatre-peterborough.com on sale
27 March Southend Cliffs Pavilion 01702 351135
southendtheatres.org.uk on sale
30 March Bromley Churchill Theatre 020 3285 6000
www.churchilltheatre.co.uk on sale
03 April Sheffield City Hall
www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk on sale
06 April Manchester Opera House 0844 871 7615*
www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester on sale
07 April Poole Lighthouse 01202 280000
www.lighthousepoole.co.uk on sale 4 June
08 April Dartford Orchard Theatre 01322 220000
orchardtheatre.co.uk on sale
09 April Bradford St George's Hall 01274 432000
www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/venues/st-georges-hall on sale
10 April Birmingham The Alexandra 0844 871 7615*
www.atgtickets.com/birmingham on sale
12 April York Grand Opera House 0844 871 7615*
www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york on sale
15 April Aberdeen Music Hall
aberdeenperformingarts.com on sale
16 April Glasgow SEC Armadillo
www.sec.co.uk www.sec.co.uk on sale
17 April Edinburgh King's Theatre 0131 529 6000
www.capitaltheatres.com on sale
21 April Grimsby Auditorium 0300 300 0035
grimsbyauditorium.org.uk on sale
22 April Carlisle The Sands Centre 0333 33 55055
www.thesandscentre.co.uk on sale
23 April Hull City Hall 01482 300 306
www.hulltheatres.co.uk on sale
24 April Llandudno Venue Cymru 01492 872000
www.venuecymru.co.uk on sale
25 April Cardiff St David's Hall 07743 839816
www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk on sale
26 April Blackpool Winter Gardens 0844 856 1111
www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk on sale
27 April Torquay Princess Theatre 0844 871 7615*
www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay on sale
29 April New Brighton Floral Pavilion 0151 666 0000
www.floralpavilion.com on sale
30 April Bath The Forum 0844 888 9991*
www.bathforum.co.uk on sale
01 May Canterbury Marlowe Theatre 01227 787787
www.marlowetheatre.com on sale soon
*Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge
Further dates to be added.