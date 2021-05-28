Johannes Radebe Announces 2022 UK Tour

TV dancing sensation and international champion Johannes Radebe will be presenting his first UK Tour, Johannes Radebe: Freedom, which will open on 16 March and run through to 1 May 2022.

Johannes Radebe: Freedom is a celebration of music and dance, from African fusion to fiery Latin, classic dance arrangements and huge party anthems, with a company of exciting dancers.

Johannes will take the audience on his personal journey, from growing up in South Africa, to travelling the world, winning titles and starring in Strictly Come Dancing.

Born in the township Zamdela Sasolburg, South Africa, Johannes Radebe started dancing when he was seven. He was fascinated by the discipline and the glamour of Ballroom and Latin. Over the next 13 years, Johannes competed in local competitions, climbing up the Latin ranks with top honours, and eventually adding Ballroom and other dance styles, such as African Contemporary and Jazz. He became a finalist at national dance competitions and received an invitation to compete internationally in St Petersburg, Russia.



At the age of 21, Johannes left South Africa to work on the internationally renowned Italian cruise liner Costa. Persistence and experience saw this young, vibrant South African given more responsibilities including choreographing, teaching new dancers, and then eventually being promoted to Dance Captain. In 2018, he was invited to join the debut season of the international hit show, Dancing With The Stars, in South Africa.



Johannes toured the world in the international dance show Burn The Floor before being headhunted by Strictly Come Dancing. He moved to the UK to dance on the flagship BBC show. In his second series, he was partnered with Catherine Tyldesley and danced the first same-sex routine with fellow Strictly star Graziano Di Prima. In 2020, he danced with Caroline Quentin and reached week seven in a shorter BAFTA-nominated season. He will return to the ballroom for his fourth series in September.

Tour Dates:

16 March Bridlington Spa 01262 678258

www.bridspa.com on sale

17 March Nottingham Royal Concert Hall 0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk on sale

18 March Ipswich Regent Theatre

ipswichtheatres.co.uk on sale

19 March Northampton Royal & Derngate 01604 624811 www.royalandderngate.co.uk on sale soon

20 March Newcastle Theatre Royal 08448 11 21 21

www.theatreroyal.co.uk on sale 4 June

22 March Barnstaple Queen's Theatre

www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com on sale

23 March Guildford G Live

glive.co.uk on sale

26 March Peterborough New Theatre

newtheatre-peterborough.com on sale

27 March Southend Cliffs Pavilion 01702 351135

southendtheatres.org.uk on sale

30 March Bromley Churchill Theatre 020 3285 6000

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk on sale

03 April Sheffield City Hall

www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk on sale

06 April Manchester Opera House 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester on sale

07 April Poole Lighthouse 01202 280000

www.lighthousepoole.co.uk on sale 4 June

08 April Dartford Orchard Theatre 01322 220000

orchardtheatre.co.uk on sale

09 April Bradford St George's Hall 01274 432000

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/venues/st-georges-hall on sale

10 April Birmingham The Alexandra 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham on sale

12 April York Grand Opera House 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york on sale

15 April Aberdeen Music Hall

aberdeenperformingarts.com on sale

16 April Glasgow SEC Armadillo

www.sec.co.uk www.sec.co.uk on sale

17 April Edinburgh King's Theatre 0131 529 6000

www.capitaltheatres.com on sale

21 April Grimsby Auditorium 0300 300 0035

grimsbyauditorium.org.uk on sale

22 April Carlisle The Sands Centre 0333 33 55055

www.thesandscentre.co.uk on sale

23 April Hull City Hall 01482 300 306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk on sale

24 April Llandudno Venue Cymru 01492 872000

www.venuecymru.co.uk on sale

25 April Cardiff St David's Hall 07743 839816

www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk on sale

26 April Blackpool Winter Gardens 0844 856 1111

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk on sale

27 April Torquay Princess Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay on sale

29 April New Brighton Floral Pavilion 0151 666 0000

www.floralpavilion.com on sale

30 April Bath The Forum 0844 888 9991*

www.bathforum.co.uk on sale

01 May Canterbury Marlowe Theatre 01227 787787

www.marlowetheatre.com on sale soon

*Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge

Further dates to be added.