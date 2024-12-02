Joe McElderry Joins Further Dates of the UK Tour of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joe McElderry will perform as Pharaoh in further dates of the upcoming Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat UK tour. The Joseph star adds Manchester, Opera House; Bristol Hippodrome; Southend, Cliffs Pavilion; Liverpool Empire; Cardiff, Wales Millenium Centre; Glasgow, King's Theatre and Milton Keynes Theatre to his previously announced engagements.

The 2025 tour opens tomorrow (Tuesday 3 December) at the Edinburgh Playhouse for a magical Christmas season, where Donny Osmond will appear as Pharaoh in his only UK tour dates until Sunday 29 December. Tickets for all dates are on sale now at http://uktour.josephthemusical.com/

Joe McElderry previously performed as Joseph in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical during an extensive 2017 / 2018 UK tour. It has been previously announced that Joe will appear in the 2025 tour in Sunderland, Empire Theatre; Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre; Nottingham, Theatre Royal; Belfast, Grand Opera House; Leeds, Grand Theatre; Wimbledon, New Theatre; Blackpool, Winter Gardens; Woking, New Victoria Theatre; Newcastle, Theatre Royal; Plymouth, Theatre Royal; Leicester Curve; and at Sheffield's, Lyceum Theatre.

Further Pharaoh casting is to be announced in Norwich, Southampton and Birmingham.

Playing all dates across the tour are Christina Bianco as Narrator and Adam Filipe as Joseph. Christina Bianco is a two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, who made her West End debut starring in the Menier Chocolate Factory's production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre. She captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her ‘diva' impression videos gaining over 25 million views and more recently delighted audiences as Glinda in The Wizard of Oz at The London Palladium. Adam Filipe's credits include Titanic The Musical (UK Tour); Prince Of Egypt, Original West End Cast and Les Misérables (Queens Theatre). Concert Credits: vocalist for Lea Salonga: Stage, Screen & Everything In Between (UK Tour) and Houdini in Side Show: in Concert (London Palladium).

The 2025 tour completing company are Hugh Cotton as Reuben and Will Haswell as Simeon. The rest of the company comprise: Aaron Archer; Bella Baldock; Daniel Bowskill; Imogen Bowtell; Taylor Bridges; Joseph Brownlie-Johnson; Joseph Craig; Davide Fienauri; Ellie Greenway; Oliver Hawes; Kiera Haynes; Siobhan James; Ben Lancaster; Nicole Lupino; Bradley Perret; Harvey Shulver; Jessica Sutton; Charley Warburton; Jenna Warne and Alex Woodward.

The production's children's company consists of Luke Beggs, Sofija Bele, Sidney Bond, Chloe Boyle, Coco Chapman, Charlie Cox, Max Crisp, Shae Marie David, Isabelle Chiara Dawodu, Josh Desai, Erin Donovan, Jasper Eglin, Safia Francis, Ernie Seiji Fransella, Marisia Georgiannaki, Poppy Graham, Coco-Lili Hodder, Poppy Kunorubwe, Eliott Marsden, Alex Neophytou, Shyanne Ononiwu, Rio-Blake Power, Leia O'Sullivan, Zachary Richardson, Daniel Rodriguez Castillo, Felix Schmitt, Dexter Seaton, Azalea-Belle Sharp, Arthur Tennant and Raine Williamson.

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world's most beloved family musicals. The multi-award-winning show - Tim Rice (lyrics) and Andrew Lloyd Webber's (music) first major collaboration – has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway and international tours in over 80 countries worldwide. Featuring much-loved pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go, Joseph, the London Palladium production received a rapturous reception during its 2019 and 2021 summer seasons, ahead of its first major UK tour in 2022.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is directed by Laurence Connor. Laurence's credits include the acclaimed London production of School of Rock and the Tony-Award nominated production on Broadway, the recent London productions of Miss Saigon, Chess and Cinderella, the international arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar and he is also the Co-Director of the new version of Les Misérables which has enjoyed worldwide success including Broadway, UK and US tours.

JoAnn M Hunter (who has 20 Broadway shows to her credit, including School of Rock and On A Clear Day You Can See Forever) is the show's choreographer; Set and Costume Design are by the award-winning Morgan Large, Ben Cracknell is Lighting Designer; Gareth Owen, Sound Designer; Sam Cox is Wigs, Hair & Make Up Designer; John Cameron, Orchestrator; John Rigby, Musical Supervisor and Musical Director; Nikki Woollaston is Associate Director; Thalia Burt, Associate Choreographer; David Grindrod CDG, Casting Director and Amy Beadel, Children's Casting Director.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is produced by Michael Harrison.

