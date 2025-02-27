Jess Robinson Brings Elton John-Inspired Show to Soho Theatre and Edfringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer, Elton John's greatest hits are reimagined in a brand new show from multi-award-winning, pitch-perfect impressionist Jess Robinson (Dead Ringers, The Last Leg). Celebrating Elton through the voices of iconic women including Britney, Barbra, Amy, Your Song is the new hour coming to London's Soho Theatre and Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Jess said “I've always loved Elton John's music. As a songwriter, his catalogue is unmatched, and his songs are timeless. I'm proud that my shows have always appealed to a wide range of people; not only plenty of women on hen nights and the LGBTQ+ community, but people of all ages, and I think Elton's music truly represents that - he's still totally current, collaborating with artists like Dua Lipa and Britney Spears, introducing his music to new generations, while still being a legend for those who've been listening to him for years.

I want to celebrate Elton while presenting his songs through a female lens and channelling some of my favourite stars. It's been exciting to imagine how it would sound if Amy Winehouse were to interpret ‘Candle in the Wind' or if Judy Garland were to sing ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road'. If anyone can turn ‘Crocodile Rock' into a dance floor anthem it's Lady Gaga, and who wouldn't want to hear ‘The Bitch is Back' as a Bassey Bond theme?! The possibilities are almost endless so you'll have to come and see the show to find out which combinations I've settled on! It's going to be huge fun, totally camp, very funny, and at times poignant.”

Jess Robinson is a multi-award-winning comedy impressionist and classically-trained singer who has dazzled audiences across stage, screen, airwaves, and a wide array of corporate events.

Recognized as the UK's pre-eminent female impressionist, Jess starred as the lead voice artist in the latest series of Spitting Image, is a regular on Channel 4's The Last Leg, and a key cast member of the British Comedy Award-winning Dead Ringers. Her podcast, Stars In Your Ears with Jess Robinson, earned the title of Best Entertainment Podcast at the British Podcast Awards in 2021.

On stage, Jess has performed across the UK to sell-out crowds at iconic venues such as The London Palladium, The Royal Albert Hall, The Hammersmith Apollo, and even in Las Vegas. Her diverse career has seen her playing the title role in Jim Cartwright's The Rise and Fall of Little Voice and guesting on tours from The Guilty Feminist to Leigh Francis.

Jess shot to national fame in 2017 as a semi-finalist on Britain's Got Talent. Her audition became a viral sensation, amassing millions of views online and cementing her place as a household name in comedy and impressions. Her impressive TV credits range from Horrible Histories (CBBC) and The Impressions Show (BBC One) to The Week That Wasn't (Sky One), Don't Hate The Playaz (ITV), The Imitation Game (ITV) and Grace (ITV) As a sought-after voice artist, Jess has brought characters to life for Aardman animations, Sky, BBC, DreamWorks, Netflix, Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, and more.

Performances

Soho Theatre, London - 9:15pm, 1st - 4th July 2025

Tickets: https://sohotheatre.com/events/jess-robinson-your-song/

Piccolo, Assembly George Square Gardens - 6:05pm, 30th July - 24th August 2025 (except 11th August)

Tickets: https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/903-jess-robinson-your-song

Comments