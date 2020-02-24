Jason Manford Has Announced Two Dates At Storyhouse As Part Of National Tour

Jason Manford is back! It's been a busy few years since Jason's last smash-hit stand-up show, but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn't changed a bit - and he's returning to Storyhouse in Summer 2021.

Like Me is Jason's latest comic offering, set to hit the road for a massive 99-date UK & Ireland Tour, starting in Basingstoke on 3 February 2021, and culminating with a huge homecoming show at the Manchester Arena on 23 October 2021.

The epic tour includes two nights at Storyhouse in Chester half-way through the tour. Jason Manford last performed at Storyhouse in February 2019.

Jason Manford's Like Me Tour comes to Storyhouse for two nights only on Wednesday 21 July and Thursday 22 July 2021. Tickets go on general sale at 10am this Friday (28 February).

Jason commented: "After the fun we had on my last tour Muddle Class, I'm excited to get back on the road with my new stand-up show, Like Me. In these trying times, it's always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle! So, I'm coming to a venue near you in 2021, so we can have a good laugh together. See you then!"

Jason's work spans comedy, acting, singing and presenting and includes a host of top TV credits - First & Last (BBC One); The Masked Singer (ITV1); What Would Your Kid Do? (ITV1); Olivier Awards (ITV1); Scarborough (BBC One); 8 Out of 10 Cats (Channel 4); The Nightly Show (ITV1); Sunday Night At The Palladium (ITV1); Live At The Apollo (BBC One); Have I Got News For You (BBC One); QI (BBC Two); and The Royal Variety Performance (ITV1).

Tickets for Jason Manford's Like Me 2021 UK & Ireland Tour are priced from £30. Each ticket is subject to a £1.50 booking fee.

Website: www.JasonManford.com

Facebook: facebook.com/jason-manford

Twitter: @jasonmanford

Instagram: @jasonmanford





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You