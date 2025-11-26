Jane Franks's EAT THE RICH Play to Be Adapted for Netflix Series

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Director Philip Barantini (Adolescence) is working with Netflix on a television adaptation of Eat the Rich (but maybe not me mates x), Deadline reports. The solo show, written and starring Jade Franks, originally debuted at Edinburgh Fringe in August. The play will be adapted for the small screen by Franks.

The overall deal for the film is part of a larger development package between Barantini’s It’s All Made Up Productions and Netflix. At this early stage of development, Deadline notes that it "is not guaranteed to make it to screen."

Eat the Rich (but maybe not me mates x) is a sharp, socially conscious comedy drama in the spirit of Sex Education and Big Boys, with the satirical tone of Chewing Gum. It follows a working-class Liverpudlian student who earns a place at Cambridge, only to secretly take a job as a cleaner, risking everything if she's caught breaking university rules and social codes.

Directed by Tatenda Shamiso, the show will have a limited run in January 2026 at the Soho Theatre in London.