Jack Bartholet's LADY WITH A SONG Plays London!

Jul. 3, 2019  

Jack Bartholet's LADY WITH A SONG Plays London!

Called a dreamy cabaret darling and nightclub iconoclast, Jack Bartholet brings his show Lady with a Song to The Phoenix Arts Club. He last played the club in April of 2017 and is excited for it be the first stop outside of NYC to present the show. It has been running since January at Pangea.

Wednesday 17 July 2019 7:30 pm II Get tickets here: £10

1 Phoenix St, London WC2H 8BU, UK +44 20 7836 1077

Jack Bartholet has made peace with his inability to save the world with his new show Lady with a Song, but he's still gonna try, dammit! Jack jumps from existential crisis to rage and war whilst playing a bit of dress-up. Bartholet uses his creamy tenor to say bye-bye to toxic masculinity and violence in an evening of wide-ranging, heartfelt tunes. From Weimar Cabaret songs to Lizzo and takeaways from a Spotify search spiral during an isolated artist residency. For sixty minutes, call him a Lady while glitter grenades of love get launched. Developed, in part, at The Orchard Project.

Directed by Julian Fleisher and musically directed by Yasuhiko Fukuoka



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Glenn Miller Orchestra Arrives In Worthing
  • Cast Announced For The National Theatre's Transfer Of PETER PAN To Troubadour White City Theatre
  • The Festival Of Audacity Makes Birmingham The Stage For Brave And Audacious Activist Art
  • Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire DBE awarded Honorary Freedom of the Borough in Woking
  • Children's Theatre Partnership and Royal & Derngate Northampton Present UK Tour Of HOLES
  • ON YOUR FEET Congas Into Wolverhampton

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup