JUDY & LIZA Heads Home To Liverpool This Month
It plays the Epstein Theatre on Saturday 19th November at 7.30pm.
A dazzling and heart-warming stage show charting the careers and relationship between Hollywood mother and daughter Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli is coming to the Epstein Theatre this month.
Captivating audiences for over a decade, Judy & Liza is coming home to Liverpool, the city where the show was originally created, for a special one-off show. It plays the Epstein Theatre on Saturday 19th November at 7.30pm.
Judy & Liza is produced by Bill Elms Productions and On Song Productions; created and written by West End performer, Liverpool's own Emma Dears who appears as Liza Minnelli; with Francis Goodhand as musical director.
Emma performs alongside Helen Sheals, who plays Judy Garland. Together they belt out timeless classics with uncanny resemblance of Judy and Liza, bursting with their unrivalled and elusive star quality.
The incredible talents of two of the biggest names in Hollywood showbusiness - mother and daughter Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli - are reunited thanks to this sensational musical experience. This dazzling production tells the turbulent tale of the stars against the backdrop of their infamous 1964 London Palladium concert. Audiences are taken on an emotional rollercoaster journey as they discover the uncanny parallels between some of Judy and Liza's most iconic songs and their own personal lives.
The show features performances of iconic songs including Cabaret, Maybe This Time, Over The Rainbow, The Man That Got Away, The Trolley Song, and Together Wherever We Go.
Liverpool-born actress Emma Dears self-penned the musical biopic to critical acclaim. Emma's acting career began at the age of nine when she toured the UK in the title role of Annie. She later headed to London to join the Italia Conti Academy for Performing Arts, however she left before completing the course as she was offered a part in the tour of Les Miserables performing in Dublin and Edinburgh. Emma's West End roles have included Les Miserables, Miss Saigon, and Oliver. Television roles include Emmerdale, Nice Guy Eddie, Shameless, Hollyoaks, Brookside, and Second Coming.
Helen is widely known for her roles in Coronation Street and Downton Abbey. However, Helen is no stranger to portraying Judy Garland having previously played the title role in the West End musical Judy! at The Arts Theatre in London. Her extensive theatre roles have included Mistress Quickly in Merry Wives and Goneril in King Lear for Northern Broadsides, directed by Sir Jonathan Miller; Mari Hoff in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (Hull Truck and UK Tour); and Shirley Valentine. Helen's TV credits include Brookside, Meterosexuality, Family Affairs, Last Tango in Halifax, Silent Witness, Holby City, Casualty, Doctors, Dalziel and Pascoe, and Mrs Wigan in three seasons of Downton Abbey.
Producer Bill Elms commented: "We are thrilled to bring back this wonderful show to Liverpool, Judy & Liza is a show very close to my heart as I worked on the very first run over 10 years ago and have watched it grow. The show always goes down a storm with audiences and this will be a special pre-Christmas night out. We can promise audiences a very memorable experience as they rediscover the joy of live entertainment through this captivating show."
Writer and actress Emma Dears added: "It is with pure excitement that we can take Judy and Liza's emotional and iconic story to the Epstein later this month. As performers, we crave being in front of a live audience - seeing, hearing and feeling their reactions, it gets no better than that. Whether you're a fan of Judy or Liza, or both, their story is unique. The show is full of love, heartache, and passion, and Helen and I have worked tirelessly to make sure we get every tiny detail just right. Join us for an evening with the mother and daughter who really did put the 'show' into showbiz."
