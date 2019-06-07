JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome

The classic family musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat returns to Birmingham Hippodrome next month from Tuesday 2 - Saturday 13 July.

Following rave reviews playing the title role in Birmingham Hippodrome's spectacular pantomime, Peter Pan, Union J star, Jaymi Hensley will return to the theatre in the lead role of Joseph.

Jaymi Hensley, a member of 2013's BBC 'British Breakthrough Band' of the year, will don the Technicolor Dreamcoat in his first role in a major musical. Having risen to fame on The X Factor, Union J went on to have a top ten album and a major UK tour and Jaymi later appeared on a number of hit TV shows, including Celebrity Masterchef (BBC One).

Commenting on his upcoming role, Jaymi Hensley said; "I cannot describe how excited and honoured I am to be stepping into the prestigious coloured coat! When I think of iconic roles in musical theatre, Joseph was always one that I dreamt of playing growing up! And to finally say that I am going to play it is a "dream" come true! I cannot wait to meet all of the loyal Joseph Fans and bring you my take of this amazing dream role."

Full of life and colour, the magical musical features unforgettable and timeless songs including Go, Go, Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do, and Close Every Door.

Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is the first of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals to be performed publicly. Seen by an estimated 26 million people, Joseph continues to enthral audiences around the world.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat returns to Birmingham Hippodrome from Tuesday 2 - Saturday 13 July 2019, for tickets visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000 (4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge).





