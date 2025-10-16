JEWSICALS 2025 Brings Brand-New Jewish Musicals To artsdepot In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a two-year pause, The JEWish CABARET will return with JEWSicals 2025, a dynamic new showcase of original Jewish musicals bursting with humour, heart, and chutzpah. The one-night-only event will take place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. at artsdepot, North Finchley, presented in collaboration with the Tsitsit Fringe Festival 2025.

A vibrant theatre collective devoted to innovative, socially aware music and theatre rooted in Jewish identity, The JEWish CABARET is known for exploring deep truths through laughter and song. JEWSicals 2025 marks not only a return to the stage but an act of artistic resilience—an evening of new Jewish and Israeli voices, creative daring, and communal joy.

“This night is a celebration of artistic resilience,” says Shar Shamai, Co-Manager and Artistic Director of The JEWish CABARET. “It’s about reclaiming joy, humour, and creative power through our stories. These musicals are full of heart, honesty, and a very Jewish (yet universal) mix of emotions.”

The showcase will feature new works by more than thirteen writers, including Seth Bisen-Hersh’s “If I Had Said No,” a poignant song about moral choice and survival during the Holocaust from his forthcoming musical MALKA; Judith Silver’s “Mum Thumb,” a tender and music-filled reflection on dementia, memory, and love; and Kara Alberts-Turner’s “Between the Lines,” a surreal pop-rock comedy about a writer haunted by her own characters.

Additional highlights include “Slaughterhouse 5” by Nadav Vikinsky and Orit Gal Lichtenstadt, a psychedelic adaptation of Vonnegut’s classic exploring trauma and time; “Happily Married” by Matar Gev, a comedic duet about an elderly couple rediscovering laughter after decades together; and “Paper Flowers” by Shachar Shamai and Guy Frati, a poetic new musical tracing a volatile gay relationship as love and obsession collide.

Rounding out the lineup are “The Cambridge First All-Ladies Fire Brigade” by Helen Arney, Brian Mackenwells, and Jenni Pinnock, inspired by the true story of Britain’s pioneering all-female fire brigade; “Self Portrait” by Uri Lev Tov, featuring the song How Does It Feel, a moving solo piece confronting body image and generational ideals; and “Penny Schwartz” by Ohad Hitman and Shirili Desha, a witty, satirical musical about a small-town secretary escaping into a fantasy world of fame and glamour.

“We’re thrilled to be back—not just as artists, but as a community,” adds Ashley Racov, Co-Manager of The JEWish CABARET. “This showcase is an act of love, humour, and defiance. It’s about showing that Jewish creativity is alive, evolving, and has something vital to say.”

Through JEWSicals 2025, the company aims to build sustained support for Jewish and LGBTQ+ musical creators, ensuring that new works have a pathway to further development and that artists are fairly compensated for their contributions.

About The JEWish CABARET

Based in London, The JEWish CABARET creates bold, socially aware, and entertaining new music and theatre. Using humour, satire, and song, the collective challenges perceptions and celebrates the diversity of Jewish and LGBTQ+ identities. Their work has been presented throughout the UK and Europe, fostering collaboration among emerging and international voices.

The creative team for JEWSicals 2025 includes Artistic Director and Co-Manager Shar Shamai, Co-Manager Ashley Racov, Artistic Coordinator Ariel Por Eliezerov, and Musical Director Emily Cruz (piano, bass, guitar). The actor-muso ensemble features Isabel Innes, Tori Claridge, and Lee-Elle Horowitz.