J-Pop Group PSYCHIC FEVER Sets First European Fanmeet Tour

Global J-pop sensation PSYCHIC FEVER are set to make their long-awaited return to Europe with their very first fan meeting tour across the continent: PSYCHIC FEVER FIRST EUROPE FANMEET, taking place this July.

Following the overwhelming response to their previous London Meet & Greet event, which drew over 500 fans in just a two-hour window, PSYCHIC FEVER is preparing something special and is ready to deepen their connection with European ForEVERs across two major cities: Berlin and London.

This exclusive fanmeet tour promises an up-close and unforgettable experience, marking a new milestone in PSYCHIC FEVER’s ever-expanding international journey. Fans will have the exciting opportunity to speak directly with the members, take part in a fun and heartfelt Q&A session, receive exclusive gifts, play interactive games, and enjoy a short performance of some of the group’s hit songs. Contrary to their fierce stage presence, the event offers a different side of PSYCHIC FEVER - one that’s intimate, playful, and truly for the fans.

The London stop will hold special significance as it coincides with the third anniversary of PSYCHIC FEVER’s debut, making the celebration all the more memorable for both the group and their fans. To celebrate this major milestone, a limited line of exclusive merchandise will be available during the European leg of the fanmeet tour, including a specially designed football jersey. Ticketing information, as well as venue and timing details, will be released soon via SOKOLLAB’s official social media channels and website.

2025 PSYCHIC FEVER FIRST EUROPE FANMEET Dates:

All dates and cities below are subject to change.

July 11 - Berlin, Germany

July 13 - London, UK

ABOUT PSYCHIC FEVER

PSYCHIC FEVER is a seven-member boy band - KOKORO, WEESA, TSURUGI, RYOGA, REN, JIMMY, and RYUSHIN - that debuted in July 2022 as the seventh group from EXILE TRIBE, the unparalleled Japanese artist collective under LDH JAPAN. Each member brings a unique background and individuality, creating a captivating chemistry through performances that blend dance, vocals, rap, and beatboxing. This electrifying synergy is what inspired the group’s name, PSYCHIC FEVER. Their dedicated fanbase is known as ForEVER. With a vision of global success, PSYCHIC FEVER launched their career by spending six months based in Thailand after their debut.

Since then, they have performed at some of Asia’s largest music festivals in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia. By 2024, they expanded their reach to Europe and the Americas, with performances in France, Spain, England, and the United States. In February 2025, they will embark on their first-ever U.S. tour, performing in six cities. Driven by their purpose, “IGNITE OUR DREAMS,” PSYCHIC FEVER strives to inspire courage and passion through their performances, igniting a fire in their fans to pursue and achieve their dreams. In 2025, starting with their U.S. TOUR, PSYCHIC FEVER’s journey from Asia to the world will accelerate even further.

Photo credit: © LDH Japan

