Ivo Graham Brings Tour to Swindon Arts Centre

Still fresh from an outrageously successful Edinburgh Fringe run - in which he earned a nomination for Best Show and made Dave's top-10 list for Best Joke - Ivo Graham is taking The Game of Life on the road in 2020.

Ivo Graham's last show Motion Sickness left things on something of a cliffhanger. His young person's railcard had expired, he'd got engaged to his girlfriend, and they were gearing up to start trying for a baby. So let's get this out of the way early: yes, he has indeed managed to secure himself one of the new 26-30 'millennial railcards'. Did you really think he was going to let that goldmine pass him by?

In lesser news, the train of Ivo's daughter has indeed left the station of her mother's womb, on a one-way journey to the general joy, maturity and self-improvement of both her parents (drivers?). Now, rather than taking the year off so thoroughly recommended by family, other comics and several big dogs at the Ealing NCT, Ivo returns to touring to reflect on the past year in a show that juggles enough emotional articulacy and gleeful juvenility to delight doting fogies and frivolous commitmentphobes alike.

Apologetic Eton and Oxford alumnus Ivo started stand-up in 2009 at the age of 18, and eight months later became the youngest ever winner of the prestigious So You Think You're Funny award for new acts at the Edinburgh Fringe. Since graduating three years later he has become a regular fixture in the clubs and theatres of the UK circuit, with a gauche charm and crafty, self-aware wit that has proved a hit with audiences of all ages - and led to appearances on multiple TV and radio shows including Have I Got News For You, Live at the Apollo, Mock The Week, Live From The BBC, Hypothetical, Ultimate Worrier, The Stand Up Sketch Show, Comedy Central At The Comedy Store, As Yet Untitled, Live from the BBC, and Fighting Talk.

In 2018, Ivo headed to the Melbourne and Sydney for their comedy festivals, made his Australian television debut, and returned to the Edinburgh Festival for another sell-out run, taking his fifth and most personal show Motion Sickness to the event. In 2019 he was back at the Fringe with The Game of Life, and exceeded the previous year's success by making the shortlist for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards and bagging a place in the top 10 in Dave's Funniest Joke of the Fringe.

INFORMATION: ivograham.com

MORE INFORMATION: offthekerb.com





