International Dance, Music and Arts Festival, Gala de Danza Comes to London in June

Gala de Danza, the international dance, music, and art festival will have its London premiere with three performances on Wednesday 25th and Thursday 26th June at Central Hall Westminster.

Gala de Danza founded by former American Ballet Theatre Dancer Christina Lyon, brings together an unparalleled cast of artists, fusing classical ballet, contemporary dance, opera, and Latin ballroom to create a once in a lifetime experience for London audiences.

The extraordinary line-up of world-class talent includes Principals of The Royal Ballet Cesar Corrales, Francesca Hayward and Melissa Hamilton, from the New York City Ballet Andres Zuniga and PrincipalEmma Von Enck, Principal of Bayerisches Staatsballett Jinhao Zhang, Paris Opera Ballet artist Shale Wagman and English National Ballet Soloist Vsevolod Maievskyi.

Gala de Danza also presents work by the internationally acclaimed choreographer Juliano Nunes. Known for pushing the boundaries of contemporary ballet, Juliano has created works for The Royal Ballet, Mariinsky Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Glastonbury performance last year, as well as for artists Penelope Cruz and FKA Twigs.

The programme further features a world premiere by Emma Evelein performed by Rambert, and a new work by Jade Hale-Christofi with music by composer Ilan Eshkeri, performed by Jinhao Zhang, the 2024 United Kingdom Professional Latin Champions Anton Sboev & Patrizia Ranis, French choreographer Sadeck Berrabah and his global sensation Murmuration - a hypnotic work that transforms human movement into striking visual art, and Braylon Browner who finished in the Top 8 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2024. Alongside the line-up of professional dance artists will be a showcase from the rising stars of Youth America Grand Prix and Trinity Laban.

Musicians performing as part of Gala de Danza include William Close and The Earth Harp – a massive stringed instrument that has stunned audiences at Coachella and Burning Man festivals, Jakub Józef Orlińskithe electrifying Polish countertenor whose artistry bridges classical music and pop culture, and straight from a sold-out world tour the acclaimed guitarist Marcin.

For Gala de Danza’s London edition, renowned sculptor David Begbie will showcase his distinctive wire-mesh artworks in the foyer of Central Hall Westminster for audiences to witness before and after the performances.

A passionate advocate for the profound positive impact the arts have on the world, founder and artistic director Christina Lyon has generously made hundreds of free tickets available for students in London to see this rich cultural experience for free.

Established in Los Cabos, Mexico in 2013, Gala de Danza has grown into a revolutionary celebration of talent across art forms, presenting unique theatrical productions featuring established artists from around the world alongside the next generation of talent. Gala de Danza has previously been held at architectural award-winning venues including the Viceroy Los Cabos hotel. These London performances mark a milestone in its global journey with plans for future editions to be held in the Middle East and beyond.

Christina Lyon, founder and artistic director of Gala de Danza, channels her passion for the arts, advocating for their transformative power and supporting the next generation of emerging talent.

“After over a decade of redefining dance and live performance in Mexico, Gala de Danza is now making its mark on the global stage. London, with its rich dance tradition and international audience, is the ideal destination to expand our vision of artistic excellence,” Lyon says.

