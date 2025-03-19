Inclusive Coventry Theatre Company To Embark On First National Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A poignant stage show devised and performed by disabled and neurodivergent actors will see an inclusive Coventry theatre company embark on its debut national tour later this month.

The members of a weekly adult social care service in Coventry will star in an original, heartfelt comedy exploring grief from the perspective of a young woman with Down's Syndrome, after city-centre based EGO Arts unveiled its first touring production.

You Know My Mum shares the true story of Alex, an actor with Down's Syndrome who plays herself in the lead role. Alex immerses audiences in her wild imagination, with vivid sequences and profound realisations about the world around her as she deals with the death of her mother.

The disabled-led cast and crew at the Coventry charity, which has championed inclusivity in the arts for almost 20 years, will tour eight locations including the Birmingham Rep and Stockton Arts Centre in Stockton-on-Tees between now and the end of July, starting at Coventry's Belgrade Theatre on March 28.

Francis Stojsavljevic at EGO Arts said the performances will be "ambitiously accessible", with funding worth £160,000 from Arts Council England helping to elevate the show's production values by bringing in experts in access, captioning, lighting and design.

The show, which promises plenty of comedic moments and exciting visuals, aims to prove disabled theatre is as capable of captivating audiences as mainstream productions.

"We want our audiences to come and see a fantastic show - and the fact that the actors have learning disabilities is neither here nor there," said EGO's Co-Artistic Director, Georgina Egan.

"You Know My Mum has developed from Alex's desire to tell her personal story into a fully-fledged show, with extremely high production values, starring and created by our incredible members. We cannot wait to share this incredible project with audiences across the country."

The tour will also visit Arena Theatre in Wolverhampton, The Core at Corby Cube, Theatre@41 in York and Theatre Porto in Ellesmere Port, concluding at The Egg at Theatre Royal Bath on 17 July.

The performance, which includes surreal, imaginative sequences as well as heartfelt moments, draws on the lived experiences of cast members from EGO's Creative Academy, which offers vocational theatre training to learning disabled and/or neurodivergent adults.

The weekly full-day sessions include immersive training across performance and backstage production as part of the Adult Social Care provision for Coventry and Warwickshire residents.

The show begins with the outlandish story of Bluey, a newly-hatched blue tit who can't wait to fly the nest and protect her home from the humans who threaten it.

Using video design and creative captioning, the imaginative world of Bluey transforms into the real world of Alex's bedroom, as a young Alex learns that even though her mum has died, her love is still all around her.

An Arts Council England Touring Grant has enabled EGO Arts to work with specialists in video design, creative captioning, lighting, audio description, set and costume design and access consultants.

The show also features an integrated BSL performance and has been written in consultation with special schools in Coventry with pupils and staff having input over its approach to the subject matter and potentially sensitive elements of the show.

EGO has worked closely with the venues involved to ensure the shows are accessible for both performers and audiences, while the tour schedule accounts for the support needs of the cast and crew.

"Our partner venues have been so supportive. Working together on the accessibility of the sites and some of the ambitious elements of the show has been so important and their willingness to support what we are doing has ultimately made this all possible," said EGO's Co-Artistic Director, Corinne Robinson.

Peter Knott, Midlands Area Director at Arts Council England, said: "Arts and culture allows us to share our stories in new and engaging ways. Supported with £160,000 of touring funding from the National Lottery, EGO's new production You Know My Mum is a great step in bringing the voices of disabled creatives to audiences across the nation, drawing on lived experience and dedicated to accessibility."

