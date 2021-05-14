Immersive Everywhere Announces More Pre Recorded Cameos for DOCTOR WHO TIME FRACTURE

Supporting a cast of 42 live actors across 17 different worlds from Doctor Who TV series old and new, Immersive Everywhere today announces more pre-recorded cameos including Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Jo Martin and current Doctor Jodie Whittaker, with voice actors taking on fan favourites Ninth, Tenth, Eleventh and Twelfth Doctor, as well as video and audio involvement from Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart) and Jon Culshaw (the Brigadier) respectively.

In a fitting tribute to his father, Michael Troughton provides voice over for Patrick Troughton's second Doctor and the 21st century voice of the Daleks and Cybermen is delivered by the brilliant Nicholas Briggs.

Additional voice talent provided by the team at Big Finish, includes Jonathan Carley and Tim Treloar taking on more fan favourites from all eras of Doctor Who.

Significantly, this will be the first time fans can experience a multi Doctor story in an Immersive environment. Doctor Who Time Fracture puts fans at the heart of the story, plunged into a journey across space and time. Featuring amazingly realistic worlds - audiences will discover that it's time to step up, be the hero and save the universe!

From the team behind The Great Gatsby, the UK's longest running immersive show, Doctor Who Time Fracture will preview from 26 May with tickets still available to buy now.