Ignacio Lopez Will Embark on UK Tour in 2025

Having won over legions of new fans with his stellar performances on Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, Comedy Central Live, QI and more, next year will see acclaimed Spanish/Welsh comedian Ignacio Lopez embark on his biggest ever tour, taking his new stand up show Señor Self-Destruct to 40 venues around the UK between January and May 2025.

Spain’s Best ExportTM Ignacio Lopez is on a mission to destroy himself, and build a better version; Leaner. Smarter. Funnier. Join the indisputable rising star of comedy, for a riotously funny exploration of vices, intrusive thoughts, and self improvement. Expect an armada of playful, wicked humour from the exotic outsider comedian, as he tries to identify his faults and ways to improve. Is it worth going to the gym? Can you be addicted to technology? Do you know what happens if you give spiders drugs? Ignacio uses his razor-sharp wit, and effortless charm to tackle these questions and a bunch of other irrelevant horsesh*t.

Ignacio said ‘I set out to write a show about self improvement because I’ve truly destroyed my body and mind performing stand-up comedy. It’s time I sorted myself out, but not before I spend another 5 months traveling up and down the UK on public transport, eating terrible food and not getting any sleep. The world is on fire and I can't fix that but I will tell you my best jokes about British tourists, Spanish horror stories and the origins of music festivals. Also I try to do a cockney accent at one point, which is worth the price of admission alone.’

Ignacio Lopez has been wowing audiences internationally with his individual style and high gag rate since 2010. Now a regular on British TV, Ignacio’s extensive broadcast credits include Live At The Apollo (BBC Two), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), QI (BBC Two), Comedy Central Live (Comedy Central), The Apprentice: You’re Fired (BBC Two), The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice (Ch4), Pointless Celebrities (BBC One), Stand Up Sesh (BBC Wales) and most recently starring in The Spanish Job (Ch4 online). Ignacio will also be appearing on the current series of Richard Osman’s House of Games (BBC Two) and the next series of Celebrity Mastermind (BBC One) and Sorry, I Didn’t Know (ITV). His radio credits include The Now Show andThe United Nations of News (BBC Radio 4), The Leak, What Just Happened and his own special Spain’s Best Export (BBC Radio Wales), Breaking the News and The Good The Bad & The Unexpected (BBC Radio Scotland)

Ignacio’s 2023 tour (Nine Ig Fails) sold out venues all over the UK with numerous extra dates added due to phenomenal demand and he’s enjoyed sold out runs at festivals including the Edinburgh Fringe, Brighton Fringe, Leicester Comedy Festival and Neath Comedy Festival. Recognised as one of the most unique voices on the circuit, Ignacio regularly headlines leading comedy clubs as well as performing on cruise ships and military gigs and supporting the likes of Jason Manford, John Bishop and Tom Stade on tour. Ignacio regularly reaches viral status across social media with comedy songs about ‘why spain hates the UK’, and hilarious threads about public transport and has been featured in Top Jokes lists in The Telegraph and The Guardian.

Tour Dates

Thursday, 23rd January - Komedia Brighton

Saturday 25th January - Barnfield Theatre, Exeter

Sunday 26th January - Komedia Bath

Thursday 30th January - Swindon Arts Centre

Sunday 2nd February - Hen & Chicken, Bristol

Thursday 6th February - Hat Factory Arts Centre, Luton

Saturday 8th February - Norton Priory, Runcorn

Sunday 9th February - The Glee Club, Birmingham

Tuesday 11th February - The Leadmill, Sheffield

Wednesday 12th February - Frog and Bucket, Manchester

Thursday 13th February - Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Wednesday 19th February - YMCA Leics, Leicester

Thursday 20th February - Old Fire Station, Carlisle

Friday 21th February - Town Hall, Middlesbrough

Sunday 23th February - Queen's Hall, Hexham

Monday 24th February - The Stand, Newcastle

Wednesday 26th February - The Witham, Barnard Castle

Thursday 27th February - Alnwick Playhouse

Friday 14th March - McMillan, Bridgwater

Wednesday 19th March - Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford

Thursday 20th March - Brewery Arts, Kendal

Tuesday 25th March - Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

Wednesday 26th March - The Stand, Edinburgh

Thursday 27th March - The Glee Club, Glasgow

Wednesday 2nd April - The Wardrobe, Leeds

Friday 4th April - Wyeside, Builth Wells

Saturday 5th April - Theatr Mwldan, Cardigan

Monday 7th April - Dorking Halls, Dorking

Tuesday 15th April - Arts Centre, Colchester

Wednesday 16th April - Playhouse, Norwich

Thursday 17th April - Chelmsford Theatre

Saturday 19th April - The Attic, Southampton

Sunday 20th April - Pavilion, Bournemouth

Thursday 24th April - The Glee Club, Oxford

Friday 25th April - Quarry Theatre, Bedford

Friday 2nd May - Torch Theatre, Milford Haven

Saturday 3rd May - Savoy Theatre, Monmouth

Sunday 11th May - Lancaster Grand

Saturday 17th May - Leicester Square Theatre, London

Wednesday 21th May - New Theatre, Cardiff

