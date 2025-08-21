Ibiza Hits Will Be Given An Orchestral Makeover Live On Stage At Parr Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Some of Ibiza's biggest club anthems will be given a new lease of life when a full orchestra, live DJs and singers all unite at Parr Hall.

Described as Warrington's biggest party with stunning visuals to match the huge sound, Symphonic Ibiza will Raise the Roof at the historic venue on Saturday, 15 November.

Following its launch at the White Island's famous club, Eden, in 2018, Symphonic Ibiza made its UK debut at Edinburgh's Hogmanay where it gained numerous five-star reviews and was named Theatre Weekly's ‘Best Event' at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The show has toured venues and festivals throughout the UK ever since and also had a high profile residency at Savannah on Ibiza's sunset strip last summer.

Renowned for fusing the full and rich sound of a live orchestra with high tempo beats, Symphonic Ibiza is brought to the stage by renowned club DJ Andy Joyce, whose credits include residencies at super-clubs like Pacha, Amnesia, Eden and Café Mambo, and is directed by Steve Etherington, a musical producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist.

But it won't be the first time Symphonic Ibiza has made its way to Warrington. The Parr Hall show follows a number of packed, open air shows at Golden Square thanks to a partnership with HC Promotions.

Warrington-based promoter Chris Hodgkinson said: “Symphonic Ibiza has become a huge hit for people reliving their clubbing days, and we're delighted to be able to bring it back by popular demand to one of the town's most iconic venues.

“Anyone who has witnessed this orchestral remix of Ibiza's dance classics will tell you how immersive, atmospheric and nostalgic it is and we are once again bringing in one of the UK's leading orchestras to bring it to life.

“This will be Warrington's biggest party, full of iconic anthems – an unforgettable evening of live music, entertainment and more!”

Symphonic Ibiza comes to Parr Hall on Saturday, 15 November, and is on sale now. Call Box Office on 01925 442345 or visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/symphonic-ibiza