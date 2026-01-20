IT WALKS AROUND AT NIGHT Comes to Southwark Playhouse Borough

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The terror continues as the chilling ghost story It Walks Around The House At Night from award-winning theatre company ThickSkin creeps into Southwark Playhouse Borough in March for its London premiere. Fresh off the back of its sold-out UK tour, the atmospheric horror from Manchester-based playwright Tim Foley (Jurassic, Soho Theatre; Electric Rosary, Royal Exchange Theatre & Bruntwood Prize Winner; Driftwood, UK Tour), settles in the city for a four-week run. It Walks Around The House At Night promises a frightful evening injected with dark humour and spine-tingling moments.

Theatrical horror is unleashed as George Naylor (The Mousetrap, West End and UK Tour; Second Best, Riverside Studios; Room 13, The Barn Theatre) plays Joe, an out-of-work actor, who in a state of desperation, mistakenly accepts a rich stranger’s offer of an unusual yet well-paid gig during another dull shift at the bar. Now finding himself playing a ghost at an old countryside manor, Joe expects a few cheap scares but soon uncovers the nightmarish terrors roaming the haunted grounds at night. Featuring Oliver Baines (The House Party, Chichester Festival Theatre and Headlong; Frantic Assembly’s Othello, UK Tour; I Like The Way You Move, Theatre Peckham) as The Dancer, It Walks Around The House At Night delivers jump scares and unexpected frights as Joe’s night spirals out of control.

Tim Foley, writer of It Walks Around The House At Night, comments, It Walks Around The House At Night will be strutting its stuff around the country, and I’m delighted it gets to kick off its shoes at Southwark Playhouse Borough. It’s a horror mystery with lots of twists and turns, so London audiences are in for a real treat!

It Walks Around The House At Night is directed by ThickSkin’s acclaimed Artistic Director Neil Bettles (How Not To Drown, UK Tour; Disney’s Bedknobs & Broomsticks, UK & Ireland Tour; The Unreturning; Frantic Assembly). Its eerie atmosphere is created by Tony Award Winning sound designer Pete Malkin (Othello, National Theatre; Complicité’s The Encounter, Barbican Theatre & European Tour; Let The Right One In, Royal Exchange Theatre) and Olivier Award Winning video and lighting designer Joshua Pharo (Wolf Witch Giant Fairy, Royal Opera House; Noughts And Crosses, Regent’s Park Theatre; Hot Wing King, National Theatre).

Behind the hits Driftwood and How Not To Drown, ThickSkin is Wigan’s award-winning theatre company, recognised nationally for championing exceptional talent in the North West. Known locally and internationally for their high quality touring productions that blend new writing, movement and design to present extraordinary stories in unexpected ways.