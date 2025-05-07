INSIDE GIOVANNI'S ROOM Comes to Sadler's Wells East

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Wednesday 11 – Saturday 14 June Leeds-based Phoenix Dance Theatre will present Inside Giovanni’s Room at Sadler’s Wells East as part of a UK tour. The show is inspired by James Baldwin’s ground-breaking 1956 novel of the same name. The novel, set in 1950s Paris, tackles themes of love, sexuality, guilt and self-acceptance. The full-length dance production premiered earlier this year in Leeds.



Baldwin was known for writing about the African American experience and was warned by his publishers that his exploration of sexuality identity and depiction of same-sex relationships could alienate his audience and potentially end his career. Today the novel is celebrated as one of the most important literary works of the 20th century.

To mark Baldwin’s 100th birthday, choreographer and Artistic Director of Phoenix Dance Theatre, Marcus Jarrell Willis unpacks the story in a narrative adaptation that examines how its themes are still poignant and relevant today by transposing it onto stage in a narrative dance piece that reflects on its timeless themes.

Willis became the company’s ninth artistic director in October 2023. As a dancer he has performed with RIOULT, Dominic Walsh Dance Theater, Tania Pérez- Salas Compañía de Danza and Ailey II. Willis performed with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater from 2008-2016, traveling around the world performing, teaching numerous masterclasses, and participating through outreach in various communities, both locally and abroad. Willis, inspired by the breadth and depth of the human experience, remains focused on uniting people through the art of dance.

Founded over 40 years ago by three young Black British men, Phoenix Dance Theatre’s new production builds on their legacy of pushing cultural boundaries and using dance as a platform to ask questions that get to the very heart of what it is to be human.





Artistic Director Marcus Jarrell Willis said, “I first read the book in my early 20s and what inspired me then, as it does now, is the fact that it’s a story that is still present in today’s world. When I came into this role, I went back and forth and realised this was the perfect opportunity to unpack this work. I felt like it was the right time in my life and career, to dive into such an important piece of literature, and I knew that the current dancers at Phoenix were the right group of artists to work with on this production.

My relationship with the work has unlocked a lot of things within me personally. While it isn’t my exact story, I can relate to so many of the themes. To have the space to be brave enough to unapologetically put myself into this work has been a journey, and it continues to evolve as we present it to audiences.

I really relate to James Baldwin’s choices in his life, being a black American who left the States to find a space for himself where his voice could be heard. I think there’s something interesting about navigating different cultures and I have felt a connection to Baldwin because of this. He was unapologetic about who he was and what he had to say, and I continue to try to move forward through this world reminding myself of the same. I think it’s important to use my platform to inform people about great black artists that they might not know of and celebrate their unrecognised contributions to the world.”

Comments