INDECENT PROPOSAL Announces New Cast and Dates

10 to 4 Productions has announced new dates for the world premiere of Indecent Proposal; the new musical will now run at Southwark Playhouse from 22nd October - 27th November 2021.

After two postponements, the cast and crew will be getting back to creating this ambitious and modern musical inspired by the Jack Engelhard novel (on which the iconic 1993 film was also based).

Atlantic City. 1988: Jonny (Norman Bowman; 42nd Street Theatre Royal, Drury Lane; Eugenius! London Palladium; King Lear Royal Exchange Theatre) and Rebecca (casting to be announced) are very much in love and very much in debt. Jonny's a struggling singer-songwriter who spends most of his time playing backup for Annie (Jacqui Dankworth; Into the Woods, original London cast, Phoenix Theatre; Les Liaisons Dangereuses, RSC and celebrated Jazz recording artist), a singer at the Oasis Casino Hotel Resort. Rebecca's working two jobs as they struggle to make ends meet. But they're happy and that's enough. Or is it?

When wealthy stranger Larry Harris (Ako Mitchell; The Color Purple Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome; Caroline, or Change Chichester, Hampstead and West End; Guys and Dolls Manchester Royal Exchange) arrives in town and offers Rebecca a million dollars to spend a night with him, will the lure of money outweigh their promise of fidelity? Will Rebecca accept Larry's indecent proposal? Will their marriage survive if she doesn't? Will their marriage survive if she does?

Inspired by the Jack Engelhard book which sparked a world-wide debate and was later adapted into the 1993 hit film, Indecent Proposal is a chamber musical that stays true to book's setting of Atlantic City in the 1980s whilst reimagining the work through the lens of the current social and political climate, allowing audiences to consider what they would do in a similar situation, whilst they watch this couple grapple with the fallout from a stranger's proposition.

Directed by Charlotte Westenra, book and lyrics by Michael Conley with music by Dylan Schlosberg - produced by Neil Marcus for 10 to 4 Productions; this musical brings a story to stage that, over 30 years after the book was published, is perhaps all the more painfully relevant today.

Speaking of the piece and its exploration of power, fidelity, gender politics and a woman's sexual autonomy, director Charlotte Westenra says, 'I am so excited to share this beautiful, important story that is of its time but also painfully relevant today. Like in the show, people with influence still use it to take more than we're sometimes willing to give. The fact that it happens all the time doesn't make it right, even if you agree to give it. We can't wait for audiences to come and contribute to the conversation and ask themselves what they would do if they were to receive an indecent proposal'.

CAST:

Jonny will be played by Norman Bowman.

Theatre credits include: Kiss Me Kate (Lyric Belfast), 42nd Street (Drury Lane), Murder Ballad (Arts Theatre), King Lear (Manchester Royal Exchange), Of Mice & Men (Birmingham Rep), Henry V (Noel Coward Theatre), Macbeth (Manchester International Festival & Park Armoury, New York), Finding Neverland (Leicester Curve), Mack & Mabel (Southwark Playhouse), End of The Rainbow (UK No 1 Tour), Mamma Mia (Prince of Wales), Twelfth Night (Donmar/Wyndhams Theatre), High School Musical (Hammersmith Apollo), Parade (Donmar Warehouse), Lady Be Good (Regents Park Open Air Theatre), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Regents Park Open Air Theatre), Carousel (Chichester Festival Theatre), Guys & Dolls (Donmar/West End), Grease (UK No. 1 Tour), Cats (UK No. 1 Tour), Sunset Boulevard (UK No. 1 Tour), West Side Story (UK No. 1 Tour), Masterclass (UK No. 1 Tour), Pirates of Penzance (UK No. 1 Tours), Les Miserables (West End and UK Tour). TV credits include: Poldark (BBC), The Spanish Princess (Starz), The Hessen Affair (Corsan Films), Mr. 11 (Tiger Aspect), Holby City (BBC), Don't Look Back (Undercover Productions), Los Dos Bros (Hat-Trick) & The Saint pilot (Castel Film)

Rebecca - TO BE ANNOUCED

Larry will be played by Ako Mitchell. Ako was last year cast in his debut season at the RSC and will be playing roles in Europeana, Peer Gynt, and Blindness and Seeing once the dates are rescheduled.

Theatre includes: The Color Purple (Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome); Caroline, Or Change (Chichester, Hampstead and West End); Guys And Dolls (Manchester Royal Exchange); The Wild Party (The Other Place Theatre); Television credits include: Hilda for Netflix; Gameface (Channel 4); Avenue 5 for HBO.

Annie - Jonny's good friend and fellow casino singer - will be played by Jacqui Dankworth MBE (notable credits include: Into the Woods, (original London cast, Phoenix Theatre); Les Liaisons Dangereuses, (RSC). Recent performances have included concerts with the Liverpool Philharmonic, the RTÃ‰ Concert Orchestra, Jazz Voice with the Guy Barker Big Band, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the BBC Big Band, and as guest vocalist on Radio 2's Friday Night Is Music Night.

DETAILS

Indecent Proposal

NEW DATES:

PREVIEWS 22nd OCT

PRESS NIGHT 2 NOV

RUN ENDS 27th NOV 2021

Southwark Playhouse (77-85 Newington Causeway, London, SE1 6BD)

https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/show-whats-on/indecent-proposal/

Music by Dylan Schlosberg

Book and lyrics by Michael Conley

Inspired by the novel by Jack Engelhard

Directed by Charlotte Westenra

Produced by Neil Marcus for 10 to 4 Productions

Musical Supervisor - John Reddell

Set/Costume Design by Anna Kelsey

Lighting Design by Hartley Kemp

Movement by Jane McMurtrie

www.facebook.com/indecentproposalmusical

CREATIVE:

Dylan Schlosberg

Music

Dylan Schlosberg is an emerging composer, whose love affair with music and song-writing started as a teenager and has never stopped. He is a member of Mercury Musical Developments and is thrilled that Indecent Proposal is making its debut at Southwark Playhouse.