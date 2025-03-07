IN OTHER WORDS Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday 28 March, following award-winning, five-star productions around the world, In Other Words will play at Corn Exchange Newbury as part of its spring 2025 tour across England and Scotland.

In Other Words is a deeply affecting love story, exploring the transformative power of music to help reconnect those living with dementia to their loved ones and the world around them. The play traces the relationship of Jane and Arthur, connected by the voice of Frank Sinatra from the moment they first meet, through the ups and downs of the 50 years that follow.

The cast for the new tour production is announced as Lydia White (fresh from playing Miss Honey in the West End production of Matilda) as Jane, with Matthew Seager reprising the role of Arthur.

Since its premiere in London in 2017, In Other Words has enjoyed remarkable international success with more than 300,000 spectators in four continents. The French translation Oublie Moi won an unprecedented four Moliére Awards in 2023, including Best Play, and the Argentinian production won a Premios Award. Further international productions have included Kenya and New Zealand with productions including Turkey and Chile during 2025.

In Other Words is produced in partnership with House Southeast Theatre Network and The Utley Foundation's Music for Dementia campaign, which has a goal of making music an integral part of dementia care through grants to inspirational charities and special projects, as well as raising awareness.

Matthew Seager comments, ‘Working on In Other Words as a writer and performer continues to provide the most fulfilling and formative experiences of my career. I struggle to articulate how it feels knowing that so many people around the world have now seen a version of Arthur and Jane's enduring love story. It speaks to the universality of the play's themes that it resonates so broadly.'

Sarah Metcalfe, Managing Director of The Utley Foundation and Music for Dementia says, ‘We're thrilled to be supporting In Other Words for a second year. It is a fantastic production – brilliantly written and performed. It addresses an important topic with accuracy and sensitivity, showing the heartbreak of dementia but also flashes of hope in the power of music and human connection.'

