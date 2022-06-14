IMAGINE WATFORD 2022 Arts Festival Kicks Off 16 July

Watford's annual open-air performance festival returns on Saturday 16 July where audiences can witness the high street transformed into a giant marble run adventure, make friends with a tropical island castaway and his pet lobster, be astounded by a 7-metre-high dance performance, party with Bhangra and Brass music, and more.

A day of summer free family fun as the town centre becomes abuzz with the unexpected magical sights and sounds of spectacular theatre, circus, dance, and music.

Brigid Lamour says "Imagine Watford is one of our favourite times of year, when the whole Palace team is out on the streets, making weird and wonderful things happen! There's a rich range of spectacle and experiences, some of it created right here in Watford. It's fun for everyone and completely free - please join us and be part of Imagine."

Watford Palace Theatre inspires and entertains through inventive, ambitious, and inclusive drama, new plays, musicals, dance, and family shows; Imagine Watford, a free annual festival celebrating a range of outdoor performance art; diverse stand-up; and a much-loved traditional pantomime. It reflects its diverse communities, and fully represents women, both onstage and behind the scenes, whilst celebrating and developing creativity and skill in the community and with young people, exhibited with Buffering, the first onstage performance by the Palace Young Company at Stage in the Park, and the Hertfordshire Film Festival produced in partnership with Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, the University of Hertfordshire, and CathARTic Art. The theatre's locally produced shows and home-grown talent have toured nationally and internationally, been seen on BBC iPlayer, won awards, and transferred to the West End. Central to WPT's vision is Resident Partner Rifco Theatre Company. Recent WPT productions include Jan Ravens in Talking Heads; an all-female Gaslight; the UK's first African-American Glass Menagerie; and Ayckbourn's Absurd Person Singular. World premieres include musicals Mushy and Miss Meena & the Masala Queens (with Rifco), and I Capture the Castle, and plays good dog by Arinze Kene (with tiata fahodzi), Poppy+George by Diane Samuels, Coming Up by Neil d'Souza, Jefferson's Garden by Timberlake Wertenbaker, and Jumpers for Goalposts by Tom Wells.

Suitable for all ages

Saturday 16th July 2022

12-8pm

Watford High Street, Watford WD17 2NW

FREE | www.imaginewatford.co.uk/