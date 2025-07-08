IJAD Dance Releases OOTFest25 (UN)SEEN Performances On Demand via Open Online Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the success of its recent OOTFest25 (UN)SEEN, IJAD Dance has released five performances from the festival on Open Online Theatre, available on demand from Tuesday, July 8 through Tuesday, August 4.

The OOTFest25 (UN)SEEN hybrid theatre festival took place in June online and at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith. With a curated programme of live performances, interactive workshops, panel discussions, and installations, the festival brought together artists and creative technologists to explore embodiment, touch, and presence through movement, XR, MR, AI, and machine learning.

Artistic Director Joumana Mourad said:

“At IJAD Dance, we believe in the power of creativity and technology to redefine the future of performance, future-proof the arts, and transform audience engagement. These performances move the conversation forward around how technology and the arts can co-exist and enhance one another.”

Now available on Open Online Theatre:

INTER:FASE by Uku'Pacha

A dance and technology work exploring the interconnection between the human body and virtual spaces. A dancer in a motion capture suit animates a photorealistic avatar in real time, examining the blurred boundaries between physical and digital realities and the reimagining of the body through AI and programming.

Metanoia by Oliver Walton

An interactive hybrid reality piece that merges live movement with generative AI, transforming dancers and audience members into ever-evolving digital forms. Through a single performer, it tells the story of a boy and his grandmother imagining fantasy worlds in hiding—until their dreams rupture into apocalypse.

Born in Latent Space by Marlon Barrios

A solo lecture-performance combining storytelling, projection, and algorithmic improvisation. This poetic encounter between performer and laptop uses machine learning AI to interrogate identity, memory, and code. Viewer discretion advised; references to sex, sexuality, and race. Suitable for ages 16+.

Resonant Silence by Zhou Zhou

An immersive, improvisational exploration of sound and movement. With AI-driven interaction, performers shape a sensory space where silence becomes a field of potential. The piece merges contemporary dance with interactive sound design in a constantly evolving kinetic environment.

Terms and Conditions by Pierre Engelhard

A multimedia solo performance examining the digital construction of identity. Surrounded by large-scale projections and live-streamed video feeds, a performer confronts surveillance, distortion, and data capture in a landscape shaped by choreography, expanded cinema, and performance art.

All performances are available for £5 each at OpenOnlineTheatre.org.