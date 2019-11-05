Hounslow's Professional Panto Will Return For Its Fifth Year

Hounslow's Fee-Fi-Fo-Favourite event is celebrating its 5th successful year and this time its bigger than ever! Join Jack on his GIANT adventure as he embarks up the beanstalk into the clouds to claim back the beloved family cow.

Will Jack achieve his destiny? Will Dame Trott get the garden of her dreams or just some magic beans? Will Jill save the day? Will Billy get his foot unstuck from the milking bucket? Lewis Clarke, Adam Russell- Owen, Danni Payne & Jonathan Ashby-Rock return due to popular demand and you can expect the same fantastic nonsense, lovingly put together for you by our devoted in- house team of silly adults.

With a stage running through the audience and live music from the cast and band this year promises to be more immersive and exciting than ever before. Make sure you join us early for pre-performance fun!

Family tickets start at £42, making this pantomime one of the most cost- effective family events in London.

Dates

Tuesday 3rd - 10:30am

Wednesday 4th - 10:30am

Thursday 5th - 10:30am

Friday 6th - 10:30am & 7pm (Gala Night)

Saturday 7th- 3pm

Sunday 8th - 2pm

Tuesday 10th - 10:30am

Wednesday 11th - 10:30am

Thursday 12th - 10:30am & 1:30pm

Friday 13th - 10:30am & 1:30pm

Saturday 14th - 3pm & 7pm

Sunday 15th - 2pm

Monday 16th - 10:30am

Wednesday 18th - 10:30am & 7pm

Thursday 19th - 5pm

Friday 20th - 3pm

Saturday 21st - 3pm & 7pm

Sunday 22nd - 3pm

Monday 23rd - 3pm & 7pm

Tuesday 24th - 2pm

Thursday 26th - 2pm

Friday 27th - 3pm

Saturday 28th - 3pm & 7pm

Sunday 29th - 2pm

Creative

Directors - Jonathan Ashby-Rock & Laura Hannawin

Musical Director - Philip Ryder

Choreographer - Sam Spencer-Lane

Costume Design - Madeline Edis

Stage Manager - Greg Pichery

Designer - Fern Hawkins

Cast

Jack - Lewis Clarke

Jill - Danni Payne

Billy - Jonathan Ashby-Rock

Fleshcreep - Philip Ryder

Dame Trott - Adam Russell-Owen

Peregrin - Ruby Hamilton

Daisy - Olivia Winterflood

Band

Drums - James Jackman

Keys & Trumpet - Philip Ryder

Violin & Bass - Ruby Hamilton

Guitar - Olivia Winterflood

Guitar, Banjo & Bass - Jonathan Ashby-Rock





