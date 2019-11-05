Hounslow's Professional Panto Will Return For Its Fifth Year
Hounslow's Fee-Fi-Fo-Favourite event is celebrating its 5th successful year and this time its bigger than ever! Join Jack on his GIANT adventure as he embarks up the beanstalk into the clouds to claim back the beloved family cow.
Will Jack achieve his destiny? Will Dame Trott get the garden of her dreams or just some magic beans? Will Jill save the day? Will Billy get his foot unstuck from the milking bucket? Lewis Clarke, Adam Russell- Owen, Danni Payne & Jonathan Ashby-Rock return due to popular demand and you can expect the same fantastic nonsense, lovingly put together for you by our devoted in- house team of silly adults.
With a stage running through the audience and live music from the cast and band this year promises to be more immersive and exciting than ever before. Make sure you join us early for pre-performance fun!
Family tickets start at £42, making this pantomime one of the most cost- effective family events in London.
Dates
Tuesday 3rd - 10:30am
Wednesday 4th - 10:30am
Thursday 5th - 10:30am
Friday 6th - 10:30am & 7pm (Gala Night)
Saturday 7th- 3pm
Sunday 8th - 2pm
Tuesday 10th - 10:30am
Wednesday 11th - 10:30am
Thursday 12th - 10:30am & 1:30pm
Friday 13th - 10:30am & 1:30pm
Saturday 14th - 3pm & 7pm
Sunday 15th - 2pm
Monday 16th - 10:30am
Wednesday 18th - 10:30am & 7pm
Thursday 19th - 5pm
Friday 20th - 3pm
Saturday 21st - 3pm & 7pm
Sunday 22nd - 3pm
Monday 23rd - 3pm & 7pm
Tuesday 24th - 2pm
Thursday 26th - 2pm
Friday 27th - 3pm
Saturday 28th - 3pm & 7pm
Sunday 29th - 2pm
Creative
Directors - Jonathan Ashby-Rock & Laura Hannawin
Musical Director - Philip Ryder
Choreographer - Sam Spencer-Lane
Costume Design - Madeline Edis
Stage Manager - Greg Pichery
Designer - Fern Hawkins
Cast
Jack - Lewis Clarke
Jill - Danni Payne
Billy - Jonathan Ashby-Rock
Fleshcreep - Philip Ryder
Dame Trott - Adam Russell-Owen
Peregrin - Ruby Hamilton
Daisy - Olivia Winterflood
Band
Drums - James Jackman
Keys & Trumpet - Philip Ryder
Violin & Bass - Ruby Hamilton
Guitar - Olivia Winterflood
Guitar, Banjo & Bass - Jonathan Ashby-Rock