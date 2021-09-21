Hope Mill Theatre Founders Joseph Houston And William Whelton Nominated For Manchester People's Culture Award

The founders of Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, Joseph Houston and William Whelton have been nominated for the Manchester People's Culture Award 2021, in recognition of their contribution to the cultural scene in the city.

After a year's break in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Manchester Culture Awards return to showcase the very best in culture, arts and creativity. AS such, this year's awards ceremony will recognise not one, but two years of cultural activity within Manchester, spanning from April 2019 to the end of March 2021.

Categories will include Best Performance, Best Event and Young Creative of the Year, as well as several awards devoted to the very deserving individuals behind events, shows and projects.

The Manchester People's Cultural Award will be presented to someone whose devoted contributions to culture in Manchester deserves to be celebrated, with a public vote crowning the deserving winner.

Nominations for the award have been announced, with the category being decided by a public vote.

Joseph Houston and William Whelton's nomination for Hope Mill Theatre reads: "Hope Mill Theatre is one of the country's most celebrated independent theatres, and a platform for work created by the independent Manchester theatre scene. Becoming a charity in 2019 allowed Joseph and William to carry on their extensive community work with the creation of a community hub in Ancoats, and a theatre school for young people. Hope Mill Theatre was titled "a northern powerhouse for musicals" by The Guardian."

Reacting to the nomination William Whelton, Executive Director of Hope Mill Theatre, said: "After what has been an extremely difficult year-and-a-half for the arts industry, and especially Hope Mill Theatre, it is overwhelming to be nominated for the Manchester People's Culture Award. Myself and Joseph have worked tirelessly to not only keep our organisation open but also have continued to create work and opportunities, provide our audiences with art, engage with our community and young people and champion Manchester as a leading theatre city. It's an honour to be nominated alongside such innovative and inspiring individuals."

The winners of the Manchester Culture Awards 2021 will be announced at a ceremony on November 24th.

For more information on the Manchester People's Culture Award and to vote visit https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/special-features/vote-now-your-creative-heroes-21513660.