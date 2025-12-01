Harry Hill Brings NEW BITS & GREATEST HITS to Soho Theatre Walthamstow

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Audiences will have one last chance to see comedy royalty Harry Hill and his show, Harry Hill: New Bits & Greatest Hits at Soho Theatre Walthamstow on Sunday 1st February for a final two shows. These will be filmed for Sky and Now TV and tickets are on sale now.

Celebrating Harry's almost 30-year career in comedy in this, his 60th year on Planet Earth the Badger Parade is back on for one night only! With full 20 foot Sausage Finale!

Join him as he commits 60 Glorious Years of fun, laughter and low level disruption to tape - filmed live at Soho Theatre Walthamstow!

Marvel! As he offers new insights into the hot topics of the day such as the demise of the SCART lead, The Culture Wars and shin out onto an ingoing board whilst being attacked by a heron!

Guffaw with delight! As he delves into his back catalogue using his patented Wheel Of Jokes!

Cough Awkwardly! As Gary, (his son from his first marriage) attempts to take over the business again.

Watch in Wonder! at the return of The Badger Parade with guest appearances from The Knitted Character and Abu Hamster.

Plus one lucky audience member will get to join him in a double act! It could be you!

Multiple award-winning comedian, presenter and author Harry Hill has been one of the UK's most respected and inventive entertainers for nearly 30 years.

Starting with his own ingenious comedy series on BBC Two and Channel 4, he went on to create the hit, multi-BAFTA-winning ITV series Harry Hill's TV Burp, which ran for 10 years. More recently he has created and starred in three series of ITV's Harry Hill's Alien Fun Capsule, BBC Two's Harry Hill's World of TV, has been the longstanding voice of ITV's You've Been Framed, and is the presenter of Channel 4's Junior Bake Off.

As an author, he has written several best-selling joke books and, amongst others, the popular children's series Matt Millz. He is also an artist and has shown his work at the Royal Academy. With long-term collaborator, the late Steve Brown, he created Tony! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera], which enjoyed a critically acclaimed, sell-out run at London's Park Theatre and a subsequent UK tour.

Harry has won the Perrier Best Newcomer Award, eight British Comedy Awards, three BAFTAs and a Level 4 BAGA Gymnastics Award (forward roll, cartwheel, crab and roundoff). Harry also recently launched a podcast Are We There Yet? which is available to stream now, and his book, How To Be Silly Every Day Of The Year was released last Autumn.