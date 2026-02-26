Harriet Kemsley Extends FLOOZY Tour Across the UK Due to High Demand

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning comedian and Harriet Kemsley, star of Prime Video's Last One Laughing UK, has added extra dates to her brand-new UK tour Floozy following overwhelming demand. Hitting the road later this year, Harriet will now play an additional 13 shows across the UK, with the tour kicking off at London's Leicester Square Theatre on 1 October 2026. Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale at 10am on Friday 27 February 2026.

Harriet's life has been in constant chaos for as long as she can remember — but what happens when things finally start to go right for the multi-award-winning comedian? Harriet makes a triumphant return to the stage with Floozy, a brand-new show about dating, mushrooms, and her ongoing mission to embrace her inner chaos. Known for her infectious energy, self-deprecating humour and razor-sharp punchlines, Harriet invites audiences into her wonderfully unpredictable world with warmth, vulnerability and wit. Endearing, electric and utterly original, she's one of the most exciting and distinctive voices in British comedy today.

Harriet said: "I'm very excited to be back on tour with my new show Floozy! I can't wait to see you all there and receive lots of tickets for driving in bus lanes across the UK”.

Harriet is an award-winning comedian, writer and actress. She recently starred in the hit Prime Video series Last One Laughing alongside comedians Bob Mortimer, Joe Lycett, Judi Love and a host of other famous faces. She is also the co-host alongside Amy Gledhill of the wildly successful Single Ladies In Your Area podcast.

Elsewhere, Harriet can be seen on BBC One's Live at The Apollo and Would I Lie to You? As well as 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Hypothetical (Dave), Hey Tracey (ITV), Roast Battle (Comedy Central), The Ranganation (BBC) and Rob Beckett's Undeniable (Comedy Central). She also starred in the Viceland/Comedy Central reality sitcom Bobby & Harriet Get Married which she co-created and co-wrote to huge critical acclaim.

Harriet's awards include the Leicester Mercury New Act of the Year Finalist, Funny's Funny Winner, Up The Creek New Act of the Year Winning and Leicester Square New Act of the Year Finalist.

Tour Dates

October 2026

Thu 1 October – London – Leicester Square Theatre

Sat 3 October – Oxford – The North Wall Arts Centre

Fri 9 October – Canterbury – Marlowe

Sun 11 October (4pm Matinee) – Brighton – The Forge

Sun 11 October – Brighton – The Forge

Wed 14 October – Hull – Social

Thu 15 October – Leeds – Wardrobe

Wed 21 October – Bristol – Tobacco Factory Theatres

Thu 22 October – Exeter – Barnfield Theatre

Fri 23 October – Corsham – Pound Arts

Sat 24 October – Poole – Lighthouse

Thu 29 October – Cardiff – Cabaret

Fri 30 October – Bath – Rondo Theatre

November 2026

Sun 8 November (4pm Matinee) – Norwich – Playhouse

Sun 8 November – Norwich – Playhouse

Wed 11 November – Newcastle – Northern Stage

Thu 12 November – Edinburgh – Monkey Barrel Comedy

Fri 13 November – Glasgow – Òran Mór

Sat 14 November (4pm Matinee) – Manchester – Fairfield Social Club

Sat 14 November – Manchester – Fairfield Social Club

Thu 19 November – Portsmouth – Guildhall

Fri 20 November – Cambridge – Junction

Thu 26 November – London – Leicester Square Theatre

February 2027

Wed 10 February – Winchester – Theatre Royal

Thu 11 February – Frome – Merlin Theatre

Fri 12 February – Taunton – Brewhouse

Thu 18 February – Leeds – Wardrobe

Fri 19 February – Milton Keynes – The Stables

Sun 21 February – Leicester – The Y Theatre

Wed 24 February – Margate – Where Else?

Thu 25 February – Farnham – Maltings

Fri 26 February – Colchester – Arts Centre