Harriet Kemsley Extends FLOOZY Tour Across the UK Due to High Demand
With many venues already sold out, Harriet will be performing an additional 13 shows across the UK from October 2026 and into next year.
Award-winning comedian and Harriet Kemsley, star of Prime Video's Last One Laughing UK, has added extra dates to her brand-new UK tour Floozy following overwhelming demand. Hitting the road later this year, Harriet will now play an additional 13 shows across the UK, with the tour kicking off at London's Leicester Square Theatre on 1 October 2026. Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale at 10am on Friday 27 February 2026.
Harriet's life has been in constant chaos for as long as she can remember — but what happens when things finally start to go right for the multi-award-winning comedian? Harriet makes a triumphant return to the stage with Floozy, a brand-new show about dating, mushrooms, and her ongoing mission to embrace her inner chaos. Known for her infectious energy, self-deprecating humour and razor-sharp punchlines, Harriet invites audiences into her wonderfully unpredictable world with warmth, vulnerability and wit. Endearing, electric and utterly original, she's one of the most exciting and distinctive voices in British comedy today.
Harriet said: "I'm very excited to be back on tour with my new show Floozy! I can't wait to see you all there and receive lots of tickets for driving in bus lanes across the UK”.
Harriet is an award-winning comedian, writer and actress. She recently starred in the hit Prime Video series Last One Laughing alongside comedians Bob Mortimer, Joe Lycett, Judi Love and a host of other famous faces. She is also the co-host alongside Amy Gledhill of the wildly successful Single Ladies In Your Area podcast.
Elsewhere, Harriet can be seen on BBC One's Live at The Apollo and Would I Lie to You? As well as 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Hypothetical (Dave), Hey Tracey (ITV), Roast Battle (Comedy Central), The Ranganation (BBC) and Rob Beckett's Undeniable (Comedy Central). She also starred in the Viceland/Comedy Central reality sitcom Bobby & Harriet Get Married which she co-created and co-wrote to huge critical acclaim.
Harriet's awards include the Leicester Mercury New Act of the Year Finalist, Funny's Funny Winner, Up The Creek New Act of the Year Winning and Leicester Square New Act of the Year Finalist.
Tour Dates
October 2026
Thu 1 October – London – Leicester Square Theatre
Sat 3 October – Oxford – The North Wall Arts Centre
Fri 9 October – Canterbury – Marlowe
Sun 11 October (4pm Matinee) – Brighton – The Forge
Sun 11 October – Brighton – The Forge
Wed 14 October – Hull – Social
Thu 15 October – Leeds – Wardrobe
Wed 21 October – Bristol – Tobacco Factory Theatres
Thu 22 October – Exeter – Barnfield Theatre
Fri 23 October – Corsham – Pound Arts
Sat 24 October – Poole – Lighthouse
Thu 29 October – Cardiff – Cabaret
Fri 30 October – Bath – Rondo Theatre
November 2026
Sun 8 November (4pm Matinee) – Norwich – Playhouse
Sun 8 November – Norwich – Playhouse
Wed 11 November – Newcastle – Northern Stage
Thu 12 November – Edinburgh – Monkey Barrel Comedy
Fri 13 November – Glasgow – Òran Mór
Sat 14 November (4pm Matinee) – Manchester – Fairfield Social Club
Sat 14 November – Manchester – Fairfield Social Club
Thu 19 November – Portsmouth – Guildhall
Fri 20 November – Cambridge – Junction
Thu 26 November – London – Leicester Square Theatre
February 2027
Wed 10 February – Winchester – Theatre Royal
Thu 11 February – Frome – Merlin Theatre
Fri 12 February – Taunton – Brewhouse
Thu 18 February – Leeds – Wardrobe
Fri 19 February – Milton Keynes – The Stables
Sun 21 February – Leicester – The Y Theatre
Wed 24 February – Margate – Where Else?
Thu 25 February – Farnham – Maltings
Fri 26 February – Colchester – Arts Centre
