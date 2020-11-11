Hannah Khalil Presents MRS SCROOGE As Part Of Fly High Stories' 12 Tiny Plays Winter Theatre Project

Mrs Scrooge will be available to access via the Fly High Stories website from 5 December 2020.

From Sarah Gain Productions, Hannah Khalil presents Mrs Scrooge- a digital interactive story for children aged 4-9 years old - which features in Fly High Stories' free Winter theatre project: 12 Tiny Plays for Children and their grownups. Children will be guided by a delightful cast of characters on screen, with lots of participation activities along the way, bringing them right into the middle of the story. Mrs Scrooge is released on Saturday 5 December 2020.

Mrs Scrooge is miserable and it's up to the children to try and cheer her up. Guided by a friendly Tree, a helpful Mouse and a very noisy Dustbin Lady, the children are drawn into the story to help bring a smile to Mrs Scrooge's face. With singing, drawing, crafting and more, the magical sense of theatre comes directly into the home or classroom, encouraging viewers to play with Mrs Scrooge and discover what it means to make an act of kindness.

Mrs Scrooge is produced by Sarah Gain and directed by Rebecca Gadsby - the team behind the interactive digital storybook of Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's play Emperor's New Clothes released earlier this year, and available online now to re-watch. With magical music by Jackson Pentland, Mrs Scrooge is performed by Alice Corrigan, Angela Eyton, Jasmine Forster and Conor Cupples.

Producer Sarah Gain said: "After the success of Emperor's New Clothes, we're so excited to be bringing Hannah's script to life and giving children everywhere a chance to enjoy a sense of theatre this winter. This charming play brings children into the heart of the story and encourages them to reach out into their own community to spread some kindness and cheer".

Mrs Scrooge will be available to access via the Fly High Stories website from 5 December 2020: www.flyhighstories.co.uk

