Hampstead Theatre Announces Date Changes For 60th Anniversary Production Of THE DUMB WAITER

Hampstead Theatre has provided an update on its performance dates in light of yesterday's news and London remaining under Tier 4.

Hampstead Theatre is closely following the Government's fortnightly Covid updates and currently keeping performances of the 60th anniversary production of Harold Pinter's The Dumb Waiter on sale from 18 until 30 January 2021,

Acclaimed stage and screen actors Alec Newman and Shane Zaza play the roles of Ben and Gus, respectively, in this 60th anniversary production directed by Alice Hamilton, originally programmed for spring. She is joined by designer James Perkins, with lighting design by James Whiteside and Composition and Sound Design by Giles Thomas.

Harold Pinter's iconic play The Dumb Waiter first premiered as part of Hampstead Theatre's inaugural season in 1960 and was directed by Hampstead's founder James Roose-Evans.

