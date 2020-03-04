Hackney Empire Announces 2020 Christmas Pantomime JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

Hackney Empire today announces Jack and the Beanstalk for its 2020 Christmas production opening in London this November and marking its 22nd pantomime at the East End venue. Jack and the Beanstalk will run from 21 November 2020 to 3 January 2021, with press night on Thursday 3 December. Tickets will go on sale to the public from Friday 6 March 2020 at 12noon.

This year, Hackney Empire is proud to announce Grande Dame Olivier Award-winner Clive Rowe as its very first patron of the theatre. Clive will also make his 14th pantomime appearance this Christmas starring as Dame Daisy Trott. The full creative team and casting will be announced in due course.

Yamin Choudury, Artistic Director, and Jo Hemmant, Executive Director, from Hackney Empire said: "Nothing could feel more perfect than Clive Rowe becoming our first patron. As Hackney Empire's pantomime Dame he has captivated, delighted and charmed audiences with his award-winning performances. As we head towards Hackney Empire's 120th birthday, we look forward with great excitement to the next chapter of life at the theatre."

Clive Rowe said: "I cannot truly express how honoured I am to have been asked to be Hackney Empire's first patron. My relationship with the building over the years has always been based on love and respect not just for the theatre but also for the community it is part of. I would like to thank Hackney Empire for this. I will cherish my patronage."

As only Hackney Empire can, Jack and the Beanstalk will get the festive season underway, bringing all of the fun, magic and razzle dazzle that Hackney audiences love.

When happy-go-lucky Jack is tempted into selling his family's beloved cow for a fistful of magic beans, he finds himself tangled in an adventure of epic proportions! Join Jack on his journey up an enchanted beanstalk as he tries to outwit a rampaging giant, all with the help of his larger-than-life mum.

This tall-tale is packed full of slapstick comedy, laugh-out-loud topical gags, outrageous costumes, dazzling song and dance numbers and plenty of chances to cheer, boo and hiss. Hackney Empire's pantomime has become one of the city's most anticipated annual highlights bringing West End value at East End prices to attract an ever growing local, national and global fanbase.

Over 44,000 people attended last year's pantomime Dick Whittington and His Cat including 10,000 schoolchildren. 41% of the audience were first time visitors to Hackney Empire.

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk go on sale on Friday 6 March from 12pm at www.hackneyempire.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You