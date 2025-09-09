HYSTERIA Comes to Lambeth Fringe This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TikTok sensation Callaghans Questions will bring their hilarious, historically and scientifically accurate exploration of all things sex to Lambeth Fringe next month.

#Hysteria: A History of Human Sexuality with Callaghans Questions sold out at Brighton and Camden Fringe and enjoyed a successful run at Edinburgh Fringe this summer. The show runs at Bread & Roses Theatre in Clapham on Monday 20 & Tuesday 21 October as part of Lambeth Fringe. Combining scripted comedy, stand up, burlesque and audience participation, the show invites audiences to learn the unhinged and shockingly true history of human sexuality.

A 'professionally over-qualified person', Sierra Callaghan has five Honours Degrees in Psychology, Education, Sciences, Fine Arts (University of Toronto, OISE, University of Royal Holloway) and a Masters of Film and Media (DeMontfort University via Raindance Film Festival). They relocated to the UK from Canada in 2016 to begin a career teaching biology. The incredible engagement Callaghan's students showed prompted the creation of a science education based TikTok page called Callaghans Questions, amassing more than 170,000 followers. This passion, and Callaghan’s experience as an award-winning writer, performer and Drag King, led to Hysteria.

Callaghan said: "I know from my time in education that the average adult is not well versed in sexual health and a startling number do not know what is normal or healthy where their sex organs are concerned. The goal of this show is to destigmatise the taboos that persist around sexual health and sexuality while encouraging the audience to laugh at how ridiculous our aversion to education on this topic is. I believe this show is beneficial to all, however, it will especially resonate with queer communities, young women and anyone who’s ever experienced vaginismus, endometriosis, erectile dysfunction, or any confusion from the complicated feelings that arise from having genitals.”

#Hysteria: A History of Human Sexuality with Callaghans Questions is written by Sierra Callaghan and Ray Wilson, and directed by Katie Bonham. It is produced by Panad Productions.